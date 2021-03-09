Piers Morgan Quitting Good Morning Britain, Reports Claims

Veteran British journalist and broadcaster Piers Morgan is to leave his role on ITV's Good Morning Britain after his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.
The ITV confirmed the news in a tweet on Tuesday.
"Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain," the channel said in a statement. "ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."
Broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Morgan's conduct after it received more than 41,000 complaints about him.
