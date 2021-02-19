Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Tell Queen They Won’t Return as Working Royals

Prince Harry and his family, wife Meghan Markle and their son Archie, have been residing in Santa Barbara, California since announcing they were stepping down as senior royals last year, in a bid to lead a personally and financially independent life.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan have told Queen Elizabeth that they will not be returning as working members of the British Royal Family, Buckingham Palace said.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family”, the Palace said in a statement, adding the other royals are "saddened" by the decision as "the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family".

Prince Harry is currently self-isolating at his home in California to prevent himself from contracting COVID-19, as he might need to travel to the UK at short notice should the situation with his grandfather, Prince Philip, worsen, The Mirror reported Thursday.

Harry has reportedly decided to stay at his Santa Barbara estate permanently with his wife Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son Archie. Harry is purported to have already made arrangements to travel by private jet and is being "regularly informed" about his grandfather’s condition, according to the media report. Prince Philip, 99, was taken to King Edward VII Hospital in central London as a precaution on Tuesday. His stay there is not directly related to the coronavirus and is expected to last for a few days, with no formal reason for the hospitalisation having been announced.

The rest of the family, including the Queen, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, have in the meantime continued their official duties.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW