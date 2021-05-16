Register
11:35 GMT16 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, left, looks on from the balcony as Princess Michael of Kent reacts to the winning horse at the end of Epsom Derby at Epsom racecourse, England, Saturday, 7 June 2014.

    Princess of Kent Reportedly Develops Blood Clots After Getting AstraZeneca’s Covid Jab

    © AFP 2021 / Sang Tan
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    351
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/10/1082908174_0:0:3000:1688_1200x675_80_0_0_b2da2f3fc21308ff14bd3b4535a9c303.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202105161082908230-princess-of-kent-reportedly-develops-blood-clots-after-getting-astrazenecas-covid-jab/

    Amid ongoing global vaccination efforts, the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has stood out for its side effects, with health authorities around the world reporting dozens of cases of potentially lethal blood clots in the brain. Dozens of nations have temporarily restricted the jab’s use, or issued updated guidelines for the preparation’s use.

    Princess Michael of Kent has been ill for a month and is suffering from blood clots after getting her two doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, The Sun reports, citing a source close to the princess.

    “The princess has been unwell and has sought medical attention. It has been a worrying time for those around her. It has been difficult for those close to her to see her suffering. She’s really been through it,” the source said.

    The princess, 76, is married to Prince Michael of Kent, 78, a paternal first cousin to Queen Elizabeth II.

    She already battled with Covid in November, self-isolating at Kensington Palace in West London after feeling “extreme fatigue and terrible fevers”. She had apparently caught the bug from a housekeeper. Her diagnosis came after Prince Charles and Prince William also said that they had contracted Covid last year.

    Vials labelled AstraZeneca COVID-19 Coronavirus Vaccine and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed AstraZeneca logo in this illustration taken March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
    © REUTERS / DADO RUVIC
    Over 30,000 Vaccine Side Effects Reported in Sweden, With AstraZeneca Undisputed Leader
    Earlier this month, British health authorities urged people under 40 to be provided with an alternative to the Oxford-AstraZeneca preparation as a precaution “where practically possible” due to blood clot fears.

    The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has received full authorisation in Australia and Brazil, and emergency authorisation in most of Europe, including Britain, much of Latin America, Africa, Iran, India and other Asian nations. The vaccine’s use was permanently suspended in Norway and Malaysia, and temporarily halted in multiple European countries in March after dozens of reports of complications involving blood clots. South Africa, Canada and Indonesia also temporarily halted use for safety reviews before giving it the all clear, citing the “rare” chance of severe complications.

    Australia revised its vaccination guidelines for AstraZeneca’s Covid preparation last month, recommending that it not be used by people under the age of 50. The United States’ Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulator has yet to approve the vaccine. Last week, US media that a US pharmaceuticals factory producing AstraZeneca jabs for export may have compromised as many as 70 million Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses, also mostly for export, after contaminating them with ingredients used in AstraZeneca’s formula.

    Royal Family Under Fire

    Prince Michael of Kent was caught up in a media frenzy earlier this month after it was claimed that he used his royal status for personal profit and had a “special relationship” with Russia. The prince vehemently denied the allegations.

    Britain's Prince Andrew speaks to the media during Sunday service at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Windsor Great Park, Britain following Friday's death of his father Prince Philip at age 99, April 11, 2021
    © REUTERS / POOL
    ‘No Longer Appropriate’: Prince Andrew Reportedly Dumped as Patron by Charities Over Epstein Probe
    The scandal surrounding Prince Michael seems just the latest in a series of arguably much more serious charges against the disgraced Prince Andrew and his alleged ties to paedophile child trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and claims of racism in the Royal Family from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a recent tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey. Princess Michael has herself been subject to allegations of racism over remarks she once made at a restaurant telling black patrons to “go back to the colonies”, her suggestion that Britons should be concerned about their “bloodlines”, and allegations that she owned a pair of black sheep that she named after tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams.

    Related:

    UK Regulator Advises People Under 40 to Use Vaccines Other Than AstraZeneca
    EMA Safety Committee Probing Cases of New Side Effect From AstraZeneca Vaccine
    Norway Advised to Drop AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson – and Include Young People in Vaccine Queue
    Over 30,000 Vaccine Side Effects Reported in Sweden, With AstraZeneca Undisputed Leader
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city controlled by the Palestinian Hamas movement, on 15 May 2021.
    Israel Destroys Gaza Building That Housed AP and Al Jazeera Offices
    Ghost of Administration Past
    Ghost of Administration Past
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse