Register
14:51 GMT07 May 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    This Oct. 16, 2012 file photo shows the Johnson & Johnson logo on a package of Band-Aids, in St. Petersburg, Fla.

    FDA May Block Use of Entire Stock of J&J’s Covid Jab After Up to 70 Million Doses Ruined

    © AP Photo / Chris O'Meara
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/07/1082826577_0:9:1653:938_1200x675_80_0_0_59bac131658b49459a7f7e117d6cff5e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202105071082826858-fda-may-block-use-of-entire-stock-of-jjs-covid-jab-after-up-to-70-million-doses-ruined/

    Johnson & Johnson’s coronavirus vaccine ran into major problems last month, with a worker-attributed ingredient mix-up at a subcontractor’s factory blamed for the spoilage of some 15 million doses of the “one and done” inoculation. The same factory has also been making shots for AstraZeneca, but has promised to stop doing so.

    The safety of many as 70 million coronavirus vaccine doses using the J&J formula produced at Emergent BioSolutions’ East Baltimore plant has been called into question by the US Food and Drug Administration, with the regulator considering the wholesale blocking their distribution for use inside the United States, The New York Times reports, citing health officials said to be familiar with the situation.

    Along with the FDA, regulators in other territories, including Canada, the European Union and South Africa have temporarily paused the distribution of their stocks of Johnson & Johnson’s single-shot vaccines made at the factory amid safety concerns. The costly mix-up resulted from workers’ supposed accidental contamination of J&J’s preparation with ingredients used in the AstraZeneca jab, which is made at the same factory, and not currently authorised for use in the United States.

    The exterior view of the Emergent BioSolutions plant on April 01, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.
    © AFP 2021 / TASOS KATOPODIS
    Canada Halts J&J Vaccine Rollout Amid Disastrous Mix-up at Maryland Lab
    The ingredient mix-up forced Emergent BioSolutions to throw out as many as 15 million doses of the J&J vaccine. Industrial sabotage is not believe to have played a role, with investigators citing employees’ failure to shower and change clothes while moving between areas of factory producing the different vaccines. This, it is believed, is what caused traces of the virus used in AstraZeneca’s preparation to cross contaminate and ruin the J&J jabs.

    The FDA indicated that it was in “close communication” with its foreign counterparts “regarding this ongoing matter to ensure they’re aware of the situation.”

    In the United States and Europe, the J&J/AstraZeneca mix-up is sure to be a boon to rival vaccine makers Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, who have been able to ramp up production of their jabs. However, health authorities in other territories, including South Africa and Canada, have enjoyed less latitude in deciding which vaccines to choose amid a lack of domestic production capability and dependence on imports. Canadian health authorities have sought to stretch out their stocks of the two-shot Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca jabs by increasing the interval between jabs from between 28-42 days to as much as four months.

    The FDA, the Department of Health and Human Services and the White House did not comment on federal authorities’ role in the shipment of Johnson & Johnson doses abroad, or provide information about when or where they were shipped. An FDA spokesperson told The Times that it was generally the responsibility of the importing country to determine safety.

    A nurse draws from a vial of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Los Angeles, California, US, 25 March 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
    LUCY NICHOLSON
    'Wildcard' Vaccine-Resistant COVID-19 Strains Threaten 'Doomsday Scenario', Health Officials Warn
    Previously, Washington admitted to allowing the shipment of AstraZeneca doses from the Emergent BioSolutions plant to Canada and Mexico, but stressed that it could not attest to their quality, leaving local authorities to make a determination. The factory threw out millions of doses of the vaccine due to quality control issues between October 2020 and January 2021. The FDA has yet to approve the AstraZeneca vaccines amid widespread reports of health complications including severe blood clots.

    The situation surrounding jabs from the Emergent BioSolutions plant is reminiscent of the 2009 vaccine scandal in Germany, which resulted when Germans unsatisfied with substandard vaccines produced for the swine flu, prompting authorities to dramatically scale back vaccination, with supplies either destroyed or shipped to developing countries.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Police officers are seen during a protest against poverty and police violence in Bogota, Colombia, 5 May 2021.
    Violent Anti-Government Protests in Colombia
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The Withdrawal Tango
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse