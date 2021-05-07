British Regulator Advises People Under 40 to Use Vaccine Other Than AstraZeneca

The UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) held a press conference on Friday, suggesting that for older people the balance of benefits and risks presented by the AstraZeneca vaccine is “more finely balanced for younger people”.

The JCVI reassured the public that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine - developed in the United Kingdom by AstraZeneca in Cambridge and the University of Oxford - vaccine continue to outweigh the risks for the vast majority of people.

JCVI's Professor Wei Shen Lim, said that safety remains the Committee's number one priority and advised people under 40 to seek an alternative vaccine to AstraZeneca.

"As Covid-19 rates continue to come under control, we are advising that adults aged 18 - 39 years with no underlying health conditions are offered an alternative to the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, if available, and if it does not cause delays in having the vaccine," he said.

​Concerns about the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine emerged following data showing formation of blood clots in the recipients of of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines. The blood clots would occur in unusual parts of the body, such as the brain or abdomen, and are coupled with low levels of platelets, cell fragments that aid blood coagulation.

"We rigorously monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines and all reports of these extremely rare blood clots occurring together with thrombocytopenia have been scientifically scrutinised as soon as we have received them. We continue to publish the latest breakdown of all cases of these extremely rare side effects in our weekly summary of coronavirus Yellow Card reporting. We have also issued clear guidance for healthcare professionals on how to minimise risks, as well as further advice on symptoms for vaccine recipients to look out for 4 or more days after vaccination," Dr June Raine, MHRA Chief Executive said on Friday.

The pace of Britain's national vaccination programme will not be affected by the announcement, with the UK still on target to offer a first dose to all adults by the end of July.

"I can say to you that on current plans, our vaccine supply schedule will support the change offered by the (vaccine advisory group) JCVI without limiting the speed and scale of the vaccine rollout," England's Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam said during the Friday news conference.

Pregnant Women

When asked about the risks of clotting for women and specifically pregnant women, the panel said there is no trial data on the use of vaccine for pregnant women on a large scale. Professor Lim added that no safety concerns were reported in the US, where pregnant women have been getting Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

However, this doesn't mean that other vaccines are harmful and should not be given to pregnant women, he said.

The Medicines & Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) initially though that an apparent difference in the extremely rare blood clots with low platelets had more preponderance in women was due to the way the vaccine was deployed, suggested Dr Raine.

“We now know there is a very small difference emerging and that is something we are looking into very carefully so that the appropriate advice can be given. Two key points, these are extremely rare and that any difference we are looking at now is a small difference and one that we need to thoroughly investigate,” she added.

The UK government plan for the national Covid-19 vaccination timetable is set to have all adults offered their first dose by the end of July - in decreasing age order: 40-49 years, 30-39 years, 18-29 years.