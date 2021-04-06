Prince Harry is Expecting an 'Apology' From Royal Fam Over Treatment of Meghan, Insider Claims

Shortly after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s scandalous Oprah interview went on air on 7 March, Buckingham Palace issued a statement saying that the royals were “saddened” by “concerning” claims made by the Sussexes during the talk. The issues would be addressed by the family “privately,” the statement added.

Prince Harry is apparently anticipating an apology from his family for how his wife Meghan was treated while living in the palace, an insider allegedly told to the US Weekly magazine.

In the controversial "tell-all" interview to Oprah Winfrey, the Duchess of Sussex claimed that she suffered from suicidal thoughts while pregnant with Archie but was denied help when she approached palace aides. There were also “concerns” about the skin colour of her soon-to-be-born son, Markle claimed, while the pair learned that their first child would be deprived of his “prince” status and security.

But according to royal tradition, Archie had no birthright to be a prince until his grandfather, Prince Charles, accedes to the throne. This rule does not apply to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s kids because they are in direct line to the throne.

© AP Photo / Aaron Chown In this Friday Dec. 11, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince William and Kate, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children, Prince Louis, left, Princess Charlotte and Prince George arrive for a special pantomime performance at London's Palladium Theatre.

Prince Harry also said in the interview that his relationship with father Charles and brother William has been crippled following Megxit, but was hoping time would heal “all things.”

The insider, however, claims that the Duke of Sussex is not ready to let his hard feelings go that easily:

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this,” the person claims.

"He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family."

All Buckingham Palace said following Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview was that the royal family was “saddened” to learn about the Sussexes struggles over the last few years. The race issues raised in the interview were “concerning,” the royal fam added, while noting that “some recollections” about the events “may vary.”

Harry reportedly had phone conversations with brother and father following the interview but Oprah's friend Gayle King told CBS This Morning that their discussions “were not productive.”

William was then apparently left even more frustrated by the fact that his private conversation with his 36-year-old brother was leaked to the media and “now feels uncomfortable” talking to Harry on the phone at all, reports suggest.