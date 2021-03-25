Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Displeased With 'Family Drama' in Wake of Oprah Interview

The UK's Queen Elizabeth II is reportedly displeased about what has been going on within the Royal Family in the wake of her grandson Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's explosive interview with US chat show queen Oprah Winfrey, People magazine writes, citing a royal insider.
Another issue is the timing of the interview: as the bombshell sit-down came out, the Queen had to deal with its aftermath all by herself because Prince Phillip was undergoing a heart procedure in hospital around this time.
"She is always head of the country and Prince Philip was always head of the family. He is not there to be that—so everything is falling onto her shoulders. It must be an incredibly lonely place to be", the insider told the media outlet.
The interview saw the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make multiple allegations about the Royal Family, including a lack of support from the Royal Family and alleged racism within the institution. The discussion between the couple and Winfrey also mentioned Markle's struggles with mental health while pregnant with their firstborn Archie. Buckingham Palace vowed to look into the allegations privately.
