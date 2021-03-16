Register
11:45 GMT16 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a virtual news conference at 10 Downing Street, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in London, Britain, March 8, 2021.

    UK Foreign Policy Review: Return to Cold War-Style Superpowers Unlikely

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 03
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/08/1082288004_0:319:3072:2047_1200x675_80_0_0_d6ec6463a97519d4f7bdac498dac5055.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202103161082356777-uk-foreign-policy-review-return-to-cold-war-style-superpowers-unlikely/

    At the 2019 General Election the ruling Conservative Party’s manifesto promised Britain would spend at least two percent of GDP on defence and 0.7 percent on international development. Britain has also pledged to spend billions of pounds to maintain an independent nuclear deterrent.

    The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unveiling plans to radically overhaul UK foreign and defence policy to recognise the realities of Brexit.

    The Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy will involve a tilt towards India and the Pacific and is expected to ramp up the perceived threat from both China and Russia as Mr Johnson seeks even closer ties to the United States.

    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the Dandi March, or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021
    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021

    Mr Johnson will travel to Delhi next month to meet President Narendra Modi, an indication that Britain is taking sides with India in its growing power struggle with China.

    Britain will also apply for partner status in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), another step designed to boost trade and political links with countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

    ​The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which has been plagued with technical problems since it launched in 2014, will be sent to the Indian Ocean and possibly the South China Sea later this year for its first operational deployment.

    People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
    People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017

    In a statement on the government’s website Mr Johnson said: “(We have) set in train the biggest review of our foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War. We need to grasp the opportunities of the next decade and deliver upon the government’s priorities.”

    He went on to say: "This is a defining moment in how the UK relates to the rest of the world and we want to take this unique opportunity to reassess our priorities and our approach to delivering them."

    ​The review promises that Britain “will be a problem-solving and burden-sharing nation”, although it is extremely vague about what that will mean in terms of policy.

    There is no mention of an ethical foreign policy - as first set out by Robin Cook in 1997 - and no sign that Britain will burn its bridges with Saudi Arabia or other countries with questionable human rights records.

    ​Boris Johnson's government says it will also make addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority and on Tuesday, 16 March, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain would work with China on issues such as climate change.

    The opposition Labour Party said there was a "yawning chasm" between the government's words and its actions and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Boris Johnson had "left our defences down in our own backyard."

    Tags:
    defence, Foreign policy, Brexit, Britain, Boris Johnson
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman gazes on early blooming cherry blossoms in a park in Tokyo on 14 March 2021.
    Sea of Pink and White: Japan Admires Early Cherry Blossoms
    Hints of the Past
    Hints of the Past
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse