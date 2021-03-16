UK Foreign Policy Review: Return to Cold War-Style Superpowers Unlikely

At the 2019 General Election the ruling Conservative Party’s manifesto promised Britain would spend at least two percent of GDP on defence and 0.7 percent on international development. Britain has also pledged to spend billions of pounds to maintain an independent nuclear deterrent.

The British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is unveiling plans to radically overhaul UK foreign and defence policy to recognise the realities of Brexit.

The Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy will involve a tilt towards India and the Pacific and is expected to ramp up the perceived threat from both China and Russia as Mr Johnson seeks even closer ties to the United States.

Biden’s first summit and the first leaders’ meeting of the Quad (US, Aus, India, Japan). Relevant to the idea of an Indo-Pacific tilt as a centrepiece of the UK’s strategy. The Quad is driving Asian security issues. UK will only ever be a secondary player. https://t.co/B9UlxG8NKv — Peter Ricketts (@LordRickettsP) March 13, 2021

​

© REUTERS / AMIT DAVE India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering before flagging off the "Dandi March", or Salt March, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, in Ahmedabad, India, March 12, 2021

Mr Johnson will travel to Delhi next month to meet President Narendra Modi, an indication that Britain is taking sides with India in its growing power struggle with China.

Britain will also apply for partner status in the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN), another step designed to boost trade and political links with countries like Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Nuclear insanity https://t.co/DeNVait5x2 The UK plan to build new nuclear warheads proves we’re in the lower echelons of world power now. It’s time for a change of foreign policy. — Richard Murphy (@RichardJMurphy) March 16, 2021

​The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, which has been plagued with technical problems since it launched in 2014, will be sent to the Indian Ocean and possibly the South China Sea later this year for its first operational deployment.

© AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA People watch as Britain's new flagship HMS Queen Elizabeth arrives in Portsmouth, Britain, Wednesday Aug. 16, 2017

In a statement on the government’s website Mr Johnson said: “(We have) set in train the biggest review of our foreign, defence, security and development policy since the end of the Cold War. We need to grasp the opportunities of the next decade and deliver upon the government’s priorities.”

He went on to say: "This is a defining moment in how the UK relates to the rest of the world and we want to take this unique opportunity to reassess our priorities and our approach to delivering them."

The Prime Minister will publish the integrated review of our defence and foreign policy later today. @DominicRaab sets out how it will make the UK more secure, more prosperous, and an even stronger force for good in the world.pic.twitter.com/C0PNO4u762 — James Cleverly (@JamesCleverly) March 16, 2021

​The review promises that Britain “will be a problem-solving and burden-sharing nation”, although it is extremely vague about what that will mean in terms of policy.

There is no mention of an ethical foreign policy - as first set out by Robin Cook in 1997 - and no sign that Britain will burn its bridges with Saudi Arabia or other countries with questionable human rights records.

Dominic Raab confirming he’s expanding the UK nuclear arsenal then declaring he must stop Iran developing nuclear weapons is an explosive contradiction from a Foreign Secretary with an imperial mentality — Kevin Maguire (@Kevin_Maguire) March 16, 2021

​Boris Johnson's government says it will also make addressing climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority and on Tuesday, 16 March, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Britain would work with China on issues such as climate change.

The opposition Labour Party said there was a "yawning chasm" between the government's words and its actions and shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy said Boris Johnson had "left our defences down in our own backyard."