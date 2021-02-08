Register
14:30 GMT08 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Police officers cordon off the territory near the UK Parliament in London where an assailant attacked a police officer and pedestrians.

    Terror Threat Level in UK Reduced From 'Severe' to 'Substantial'

    © Sputnik / Alex McNaughton
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105191/10/1051911044_0:151:3103:1897_1200x675_80_0_0_dad846a14da18f328b29060620e47513.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102081082018143-terror-threat-level-in-uk-reduced-from-severe-to-substantial/

    In November 2019, Britain's terror alert dropped below "severe" for the first time in five years. Due to the demise of Daesh and fewer terror attacks worldwide in recent years, the threat level has again been lowered.

    The United Kingdom's terror threat level has been reduced from "severe" to "substantial," the Home Secretary announced on Monday.

    Priti Patel told MPs that relaxing the alert meant a terrorist attack is no longer "highly likely" – but still likely. 

    "The decision to lower the threat level from severe to substantial is due to the significant reduction in the momentum of attacks in Europe since those seen between September and November 2020," she said.
    "However, the UK national threat level is kept under constant review and is subject to change at any time."

    She added that terrorism "remains one of the most direct and immediate risks to our national security" and the substantial level continues to "indicate a high level of threat, and an attack on the UK is still likely."

    "The public should continue to remain vigilant and report any concerns to the police," Patel said.

    According to the Home Secretary, the Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre (JTAC) decided to reduce the threat level from Thursday. 

    It had previously been raised to "severe" in November last year by the JTAC following terrorists attacks in Austria and France. 

    The UK is currently placed in the third highest of five terror threat levels with the highest being "critical," which was last enforced in 2017 after fatal attack in the Manchester Arena.

    While Daesh has been largely defeated in Iraq and Syria, defence analysts claim that the terrorist group is still a threat to Britain. 

    The threat level reduction comes on the same day that the UK's youngest convicted terrorist and neo-Nazi cell leader avoided custody. 

    The unnamed defendant from southeast Cornwall pleaded guilty to 10 counts of possessing terrorist material as well as two for disseminating terror documents. 

    He had acquired instructions when he was just 13 explaining how to make explosives and was caught sharing extremist material online.

    Judge Mark Dennis QC gave the now-16-year old a two-year rehabilitation order. He said that a custodial sentence would undo his developmental work and noted the boy's remorse, adding that he could be "susceptible to the influence others."

    Tags:
    Daesh, Priti Patel, terrorism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Members of the Burmese community in Taipei protest against the Myanmar military coup in Little Burma, home to many of Taiwan's Burmese immigrants, in Taipei, Taiwan, 6 February 2021.
    Massive Rallies Against Myanmar Military Coup Held Worldwide
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    Unshakeable Ghosts
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse