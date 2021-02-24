Register
15:35 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    UK churchill statue

    Who's Interfering With Whom? New Documents Highlight Rank UK Hypocrisy Towards Russia

    © CC0
    Columnists
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082173613_0:578:1920:1658_1200x675_80_0_0_e533212ae1520f86da2a98382e436ae4.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/columnists/202102241082173501-whos-interfering-with-whom-new-documents-highlight-rank-uk-hypocrisy-towards-russia/

    Leaked documents have revealed that the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (UKFCO) has been sponsoring a co-ordinated campaign (including through the media) with the clear aim of undermining Russia. The double standards are off the scale.

    Projection. It’s the term psychologists use to describe when people accuse others of doing the very same thing they themselves are guilty of. It can occur on a personal level (think of the ’Inside the Tenters’ who accuse others of ‘trolling’ them on Twitter while they spend most of their time online attacking and denigrating others), and on an international level too.

    © Photo : Open Government Licence v 2.0
    UK Foreign Office Docs Reveal 'Full-Spectrum' Psyops to 'Destabilise Russia', Journalist Says
    By any objective assessment, two of the worst culprits for projection are Britain and America. They routinely accuse others (usually Russia), of interfering in their ‘democracies’ while at the same time they seem to think they have a right to interfere with total impunity in the affairs of other sovereign states. And by that I don’t just mean illegally invading those countries (as in the case of Iraq), or bombing them (think Yugoslavia, Libya and Syria) to try and effect ‘regime change‘. Or even funding anti-government ‘rebels’ as in Syria.

    Remember how we heard the tape of the State Department’s Victoria Nuland discussing with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt who shouldn’t be in the new ‘democratic‘ Ukrainian government in 2014?

    That should have been front page news around the world, but it wasn’t. If it had been a tape of Russian politicians/diplomats discussing who should/shouldn’t be in the Ukrainian government we’d never have heard the last of it. Don’t forget too that Nuland had been in the Maidan to hand out sandwiches/cookies to anti-government protesters just a few months earlier.. Again, just imagine if Sergei Lavrov had flown to the US to hand out cups of borscht to anti-government protestors in Washington!

    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.
    © AP Photo / Andrew Kravchenko, Pool
    U.S. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland and Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, offering cookies and (behind the scenes) political advice to Ukraine's Maidan activists and their leaders.

    That’s the context to the latest disclosures that Britain has been interfering in Russian affairs. For most of the last decade we’ve been bombarded with wild, unsubstantiated claims (or shall we call them elite-sponsored conspiracy theories?) that Russia has been ‘subverting’ UK democracy. Brexit? That was a Russian plot to weaken Europe. Scottish independence? A Russian plot to weaken Britain. Rise of so-called right-wing ‘populist’ parties in the west? Again, they were all being orchestrated by Putin. The rise of Jeremy Corbyn and left-wing ‘populism‘? Yes, that too was the Kremlin’s work. As of course was the election of Donald Trump.

    Believe it or not, exactly twelve months ago Russia was being blamed for hyping up the threat from Covid-19 by the same group of people who now accuse Russian media outlets of spreading ‘Covid-denial’. In short, Russia is blamed for everything and anything that the elites running the show in Britain don’t like and wanted to discredit.

    Perhaps nadir was reached with a shockingly Russophobic cover of the Economist magazine in February 2018 which depicted Russian President Vladimir Putin as a giant octopus with the caption: ‘The meddler. How Putin menaces Western democracy’.

    © Photo : screenshot modified by Mohamed Elmaazi
    Twitter Accused of 'Double Standards' in Issuing Warning Over Story on Allegedly 'Hacked' UK Foreign Office Documents
    The new leaks published by the Anonymous collective show just how hypocritical this all was. ‘These revelations show that when MPs were railing about Russia, British agents were using the BBC and Reuters to deploy precisely the same tactics that politicians and media commentators were accusing Russia of using’ the former Labour MP Chris Williamson told the website, The Grayzone, which has reported on the leaks.

    Writing in The Grayzone, the investigative journalist Max Blumenthal reports how the UKFCD carried out its anti-Russian campaign through a department given the truly Orwellian name the ’Counter Disinformation and Media Development Campaign’, which operated alongside a ‘collection of intelligence contractors‘, known simply as ‘The Consortium‘.

    Training programmes for Russian journalists were set up. These journalists were to be cultivated to promote pro-NATO narratives. ‘The UK FCO projects were carried out covertly, and in partnership with purportedly independent, high-profile online media outlets including Bellingcat, Meduza and the Pussy-Riot-founded Mediazona’, Blumenthal notes.  

    It was/is some operation. To see how it works, just try and post Blumenthal’s article to Wikipedia. You will see it swiftly removed, as indeed would a link to this article or any published by Sputnik or RT.com. Yes, Wikipedia is a front in the propaganda war against Russia too.

    The so-called Integrity Initiative (established in 2015 as a project of the Institute of Statecraft), and journalists linked to it - has been at the vanguard of the campaign to undermine Russia.

    ‘Hiding behind benevolent intentions (of counteracting Russian propaganda), Britain has in fact created a large-scale information secret service in Europe, the US and Canada, which consists of representatives of political, military, academic and journalistic communities with the think tank in London at the head of it’, note Anonymous.

    They assert ‘As part of the project Britain has time and time again intervened in the domestic affairs of independent European states’. One example they give is of  operation ‘Moncloa’ , where it took Spain’s own cluster of the Integrity Initiative just a few hours to prevent the appointment of Pedro Banos - who had earlier expressed sympathy for Russia - to the post of Director of Spain’s Department of Homeland Security.

    In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.
    © AP Photo
    In this image made from video provided by the Babuskinsky District Court, Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny stands in a cage during a hearing on his charges for defamation, in the Babuskinsky District Court in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.

    The ultimate goal of such operations is of course ‘regime-change’ in Russia itself. This is why opposition activist Alexei Navalny is championed. It is certainly not because of genuine concerns for his ‘human rights’ - how can it be, when one considers the desperate plight of the world’s most famous political prisoner, Julian Assange, who remains incarcerated in a high-security British jail.

    Russia was and remains in the regime change ‘To Do’ tray because it has had the temerity to stand in the way of the neocon war juggernaut, particularly in regards to Syria. But at least now when we see attacks on Russia, we know exactly what is driving them.

    Follow Neil Clark on Twitter @NeilClark66 and @MightyMagyar

    Support his Libel and Legal Enforcement Fund

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    COVID-19, Western media, US, UK, Russia, world health organization
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The surface of Mars directly below NASA's Mars Perseverance rover is seen using the Rover Down-Look Camera in an image acquired 22 February 2021.
    First High-Resolution Photos of Martian Surface Taken by Perseverance Rover
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse