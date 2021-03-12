UK to Increase Number of Nuclear Warheads it Can Stockpile - Report

The UK government is expected to increase the number of nuclear warheads it can stockpile, The Telegraph's deputy political editor Lucy Fisher tweeted Friday.
According to Fisher, an official announcement on the increased number of nuclear warheads is expected to be published in The Integrated Review of Security, Defence, Development and Foreign Policy on Tuesday. The review, set to be released on March 16, will describe the British government's foreign policy, defense, security and international development.
— Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) March 12, 2021
In her tweet, Fisher also noted that the UK has around 180 warheads stockpiled.
— Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) March 12, 2021
MORE DETAILS TO FOLLOW.
