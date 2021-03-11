Tensions Soar as British FM Raab Slams Beijing's Electoral Law After Chinese Lawmakers Back Reforms

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab slammed China's Hong Kong electoral system changes on Thursday, stating Beijing was attempting to "hollow out" democratic processes in the special administrative region.
The electoral reforms would cut 117 district councillor seats in Hong Kong's legislative body and replace them with "patriotic" pro-Beijing lawmakers.
“This is the latest step by Beijing to hollow out the space for democratic debate in Hong Kong, contrary to the promises made by China itself. This can only further undermine confidence and trust in China living up to its international responsibilities and legal obligations as a leading member of the international community," Raab said in a statement.
The news comes as Chinese lawmakers unanimously voted 2,895-0 on Thursday to change Hong Kong's electoral system.
The news comes after clashes with UK ambassador to China Carolina Wilson, who published an article on social media on press freedom, sparking anger from Beijing.
China officials later summoned the envoy over the matter and blocked the post from sharing on social media.
Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam pledged "staunch support" for the electoral reform in a statement, adding the measures were aimed at strengthening the 'One Country, Two Systems' aimed at getting the region "back on the right track".
