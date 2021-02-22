Register
14:11 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab

    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    609
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107797/48/1077974876_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_38bbaae60c2828ebaac68e870b9bf53d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102221082151336-british-fm-raab-calls-on-un-to-probe-chinas-alleged-rights-violations-in-xinjiang-as-tensions-soar/

    Britain's foreign secretary addressed a regular session of the intergovernmental body on Monday, where he accused numerous countries of alleged human rights abuses and called on the international community to open inquiries to investigate the concerns.

    UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has urged the United Nations Human Rights Council in a speech on Monday to confront China over the alleged "deteriorating" human rights situation in Xinjiang.

    "No one can ignore the evidence anymore", Raab said, accusing China of "systemic" violations in Hong Kong, namely after Beijing passed the National Security Law to crack down on violent secessionist protests in the semi-autonomous region.

    He slammed the National Security Law as a "clear breach" of the 1997 Sino-British Joint Declaration and urged the region to have "free and fair legislative elections" with a "range of opposition voices".

    According to Britain's top envoy, nearly "daily reports" had also revealed alleged violations "perpetrated against Uyghur Muslims and other minorities in Xinjiang".

    "The situation in Xinjiang is beyond the pale. The reported abuses - which include torture, forced labour and forced sterilisation of women - are extreme and they are extensive. They're taking place on an industrial scale. It must be our collective duty to ensure this does not go unanswered", Raab said in his speech.

    He called on the UNHRC or other "independent fact-finding experts" to launch an inquiry with "urgent and unfettered access" to the westernmost region, adding that Westminster had taken steps to pass legislation blocking countries accused of human rights violations from doing business in the UK.

    A worker carries a sack containing raw cotton in the city of Korla in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006
    © AP Photo / EUGENE HOSHIKO
    EU, China's Xinjiang Trade At Historic Highs Amid Sanctions, Human Rights Abuse Claims, Report Says
    The British foreign secretary also urged the council to respond to allegations of human rights abuses in Russia, Myanmar, and Belarus, namely after the military coup which forced State Counsellor Aung Sang Suu Kyi out of power and the detention of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

    The comments come after Britain returned to the 47-member UNHRC as a voting member after being re-elected in October.

    FM Raab also made similar statements in late November after three opposition figures in Hong Kong were sentenced over pro-secessionist activities in the region.

    "We will keep using our voice to help strengthen the Council, and to support countries working to improve their human rights record. We will continue to hold to account all those responsible for the worst violations and abuses", UK Human Rights Minister Lord Ahmad said in a statement at the time.

    Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying speaks during a briefing at the Chinese Foreign Ministry in Beijing, China. File photo.
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    China Slaps Sanctions On US 'Pro-Democracy' Officials Accused Of Meddling In Hong Kong, Report Says
    The Human Rights Council's 46th regular session opened on Monday and is heard from President of the UNHRC Nazhat Shameem Khan, UN General Assembly President Volkan Bozkir, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, and Swiss representative and head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs Ignazio Cassis.

    The session will run from Monday to Tuesday and will discuss further resolutions on Syria, 10 years after the conflict erupted, as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, global human rights concerns, and many other issues.

    Related:

    UK May Pass Genocide Amendment On Future Trade Deals, Citing Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
    China Will 'Seriously Sanction' Boycotters of 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, Global Times Editor Says
    EU, China's Xinjiang Trade At Historic Highs Amid Sanctions, Human Rights Abuse Claims, Report Says
    Ab-CERD: UN Report Linked to US Color Revolutionaries Trying to Undermine CPEC
    Tags:
    national security, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, China, human rights abuse, human rights, speech, United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Dominic Raab
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse