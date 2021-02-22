Register
17:12 GMT22 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Pro-democracy lawmaker Ronny Tong sits with placards of yellow crosses placed after the lawmakers walk out of the legislative chamber to protest against Chief Secretary Carrie Lam who unveiled the Beijing-backed election reform package’s details, in Hong Kong

    China to Cut 117 Seats In Lawmaking Body Tasked With Electing Hong Kong Chief Executive, Report Says

    © AP Photo / Vincent Yu
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    by
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo-itemprop.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202102221082152973-china-to-cut-117-seats-in-lawmaking-body-tasked-with-electing-hong-kong-chief-executive-report-says/

    Chinese lawmakers will meet at an annual legislative session in early March, where legislators will vote on changes to the special administrative region's 1,200-member committee, reports revealed.

    China will reshuffle a body tasked with selecting the city's chief executive in a bid to block pro-secessionist lawmakers and replace them with people backing Beijing, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

    A worker carries a sack containing raw cotton in the city of Korla in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2006
    © AP Photo / EUGENE HOSHIKO
    EU, China's Xinjiang Trade At Historic Highs Amid Sanctions, Human Rights Abuse Claims, Report Says
    The amendments will potentially cut 117 Hong Kong district councillor seats normally dominated by opposition groups, the sources said, adding members of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference would receive the seats.

    The news comes after Xia Baolong said in a speech on Monday Hong Kong's executive, legislative and judicial branches must consist of "true patriots", adding opponents of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments were "destroyers" who should lose their influence in the future.

    The sources added, details in the new law would be completed before the National People's Congress meeting on 5 March.

    The news comes after waves of violent pro-secessionist protests hit the special administrative region in 2019, forcing Beijing to crack down via a National Security Law which entered force in August last year.

    Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab
    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh
    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar
    A government spokeswoman in Hong Kong did not immediately comment on the plans to change the electoral body.

    The news comes amid deteriorating relations between the United Kingdom and China, namely after UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called on the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to investigate alleged "systematic" human rights violations in China's Xinjiang province and Hong Kong in a speech to the organisation on Monday.

    The House of Lords voted in favour of an amendment blocking countries accused of genocide and human rights abuses in early February, which will be passed to the House of Commons for debate.

    Related:

    EU Should Avoid Influence From Other Nations on EU-China Relations, FM Wang Yi Says Amid Trade Deal
    UK May Pass Genocide Amendment On Future Trade Deals, Citing Alleged Human Rights Abuses in Xinjiang
    EU, China's Xinjiang Trade At Historic Highs Amid Sanctions, Human Rights Abuse Claims, Report Says
    British FM Raab Calls on UN to Probe China's Alleged Rights Violations in Xinjiang as Tensions Soar
    Tags:
    United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC), Dominic Raab, law, reform, chief executive, national security, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse