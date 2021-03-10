Show Must Go On: Donald Trump, Nigel Farage & Jeremy Clarkson Tipped to Replace Piers Morgan on GMB

Last year's move by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to step away from senior roles in the British Royal Family was informally branded "Megxit". Now, UK TV host Piers Morgan quitting the show Good Morning Britain in the aftermath of his comments on Markle could end up seeing a similar moniker being created given the hype around his decision.

Whether it ends up being "Pierxit" or "Morgxit", the show "Good Morning Britain" (GMB) has continued broadcasting with British TV presenter Ranvir Singh standing in for Morgan.

'Shows go on and so on we go.'



'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021

​The show, however, hasn't announced who will be replacing Morgan as the co-host for his now ex-colleague Susanna Reid. Commentators on social media have come up with a few ideas as to who the next "GMB" host could be.

Pause the gif to choose Piers Morgan's replacement ⏸️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/VFi6PqrSNo — JOE (@JOE_co_uk) March 10, 2021

With Piers Morgan announcing that he's leaving Good Morning Britain, the race to find a replacement presenter who will unite the country during these difficult times is well and truly underway. pic.twitter.com/48qvLQgmpq — Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) March 9, 2021

I see Good Morning Britain already has Piers Morgan's replacement lined up. https://t.co/hyuuV0svci — LambieVision (@ryanlambie) March 9, 2021

​Some suggested that Alex Beresford, the co-host on the show, whose comments in defence of Meghan Markle saw Morgan spiralling out of control and out of the studio, should become the new "GMB" presenter.

Hands up all those who would like to see Alex Beresford (weatherman who ripped Piers Morgan) be the replacement for the now quit Morgan. pic.twitter.com/OyFQa4BaOR — Mike Morris (@1MikeMorris) March 9, 2021

​Others were keen to see former US President Donald Trump or the leader of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage present the morning show for the British public.

Following Piers Morgan's decision to leave GMTV, a shortlist of his replacement has been released. pic.twitter.com/zQsFxfvsNN — SimonSitar (@simon_sitar) March 9, 2021

​Jeremy Clarkson, former host of the motoring programme Top Gear, who was fired by the BBC after he punched one of the show's producers for not bringing him a steak, has also been nominated to replace Piers Morgan.

Clarkson aimed a jibe at the "people of America" in a tweet referring to Morgan being "sent back" to the UK following an unsuccessful attempt to break into the US show business market and the UK triumphing in the end by "sending" Meghan and Harry to California in return.

Speaking in the aftermath of his exit from "GMB", Morgan said he still didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview, even after reflecting on his opinion.