Show Must Go On: Donald Trump, Nigel Farage & Jeremy Clarkson Tipped to Replace Piers Morgan on GMB

Whether it ends up being "Pierxit" or "Morgxit", the show "Good Morning Britain" (GMB) has continued broadcasting with British TV presenter Ranvir Singh standing in for Morgan.
'Shows go on and so on we go.'— Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 10, 2021
'He has been a voice for many of you and a voice that many of you have railed against.'@susannareid100 speaks about Piers' resignation from GMB. pic.twitter.com/sVTcKMwx8N
The show, however, hasn't announced who will be replacing Morgan as the co-host for his now ex-colleague Susanna Reid. Commentators on social media have come up with a few ideas as to who the next "GMB" host could be.
Pause the gif to choose Piers Morgan's replacement ⏸️ 👀 pic.twitter.com/VFi6PqrSNo— JOE (@JOE_co_uk) March 10, 2021
Found Piers Morgan's replacement for @GMB. pic.twitter.com/2gdqmXgCtG— Binge Designs (@BingeDesigns) March 9, 2021
Heard ITV have found a replacement already #piersmorgan #GMB pic.twitter.com/KTgx0x5uzF— Kat (@KatWilson_77) March 9, 2021
With Piers Morgan announcing that he's leaving Good Morning Britain, the race to find a replacement presenter who will unite the country during these difficult times is well and truly underway. pic.twitter.com/48qvLQgmpq— Chris Arnold (@ChrisArnoldInc) March 9, 2021
I see Good Morning Britain already has Piers Morgan's replacement lined up. https://t.co/hyuuV0svci— LambieVision (@ryanlambie) March 9, 2021
Some suggested that Alex Beresford, the co-host on the show, whose comments in defence of Meghan Markle saw Morgan spiralling out of control and out of the studio, should become the new "GMB" presenter.
Hands up all those who would like to see Alex Beresford (weatherman who ripped Piers Morgan) be the replacement for the now quit Morgan. pic.twitter.com/OyFQa4BaOR— Mike Morris (@1MikeMorris) March 9, 2021
Others were keen to see former US President Donald Trump or the leader of the Reform UK party Nigel Farage present the morning show for the British public.
Following Piers Morgan's decision to leave GMTV, a shortlist of his replacement has been released. pic.twitter.com/zQsFxfvsNN— SimonSitar (@simon_sitar) March 9, 2021
Jeremy Clarkson, former host of the motoring programme Top Gear, who was fired by the BBC after he punched one of the show's producers for not bringing him a steak, has also been nominated to replace Piers Morgan.
Clarkson aimed a jibe at the "people of America" in a tweet referring to Morgan being "sent back" to the UK following an unsuccessful attempt to break into the US show business market and the UK triumphing in the end by "sending" Meghan and Harry to California in return.
Speaking in the aftermath of his exit from "GMB", Morgan said he still didn't believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview, even after reflecting on his opinion.
