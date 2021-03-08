Register
08 March 2021
    Piers Morgan

    'Disgraceful Betrayal': Piers Morgan Condemns Harry and Meghan's Tell-All Interview With Oprah

    © CC BY 2.0 / Pete Riches / Piers Morgan
    UK
    by
    The British journalist, who has worked as an editor at several British tabloids and had his own show on CNN, is one of the couple’s biggest critics. He described the Sussexes as "hypocritical brats" after the two decided to step down from senior roles in the royal family in order to work to become financially independent.

    Piers Morgan has condemned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, describing it as a "disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family". During the two-hour conversation, which was aired on CBS, the couple spilled the beans on their life as royals and made several shocking claims.

    In particular, Meghan Markle said she had thought about suicide, but claimed that the palace’s HR department refused to assist her when she asked for help. She also accused the family of perpetuating falsehoods about the couple and claimed one member was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn.

    Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle deserves an Oscar for the way she behaved during the interview and accused the couple of trashing everything the Queen had worked for.

    ​His post received 14,000 likes and 6,000 comments, with users criticising the Sussexes.

    Many netizens said they didn’t believe what Meghan said about the royal family.

    ​Others contended that Prince Harry should be ashamed of himself for letting Meghan make allegations against his family.

    ​Many users said that the couple would no longer be welcomed in Britain and called on the Palace to strip them of their His or Her Royal Highness prefixes.

    ​Others criticised Piers Morgan for not speaking out on other important issues, like allegations of having sex with an underage girl made against Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son who is also said to be her favourite.

    ​Still others sided with the Sussexes and said they believed what Meghan revealed about the royal family.

    ​During the interview, Meghan Markle claimed she had initially been welcomed into the family, but was then "silenced". Harry said he was upset that none of the family members voiced opposition to the alleged racist treatment of Meghan Markle in the press and portrayed his family as cold and unsympathetic.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in this undated handout photo.
    © REUTERS / HARPO PRODUCTIONS
    Suicidal Thoughts, 'Racism' in Royal Family and More: Harry & Meghan's Bombshell Sit-Down With Oprah

    The Duke of Sussex said he would not have left the family if he hadn’t met Meghan, because he was "trapped" within the system. "My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that. I myself was trapped”, Harry told Oprah.

    At the same time Harry said he loves William and Charles, although he admitted that he was let down by his father, who Harry claims, has been through something similar.

