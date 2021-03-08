'Disgraceful Betrayal': Piers Morgan Condemns Harry and Meghan’s Tell-All Interview With Oprah

The British journalist, who has worked as an editor at several British tabloids and had his own show on CNN, is one of the couple’s biggest critics. He described the Sussexes as "hypocritical brats" after the two decided to step down from senior roles in the royal family in order to work to become financially independent.

Piers Morgan has condemned Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey, describing it as a "disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family". During the two-hour conversation, which was aired on CBS, the couple spilled the beans on their life as royals and made several shocking claims.

In particular, Meghan Markle said she had thought about suicide, but claimed that the palace’s HR department refused to assist her when she asked for help. She also accused the family of perpetuating falsehoods about the couple and claimed one member was concerned about the potentially dark skin of their firstborn.

Taking to Twitter, Piers Morgan said Meghan Markle deserves an Oscar for the way she behaved during the interview and accused the couple of trashing everything the Queen had worked for.

This interview is an absolutely disgraceful betrayal of the Queen and the Royal Family. I expect all this vile destructive self-serving nonsense from Meghan Markle - but for Harry to let her take down his family and the Monarchy like this is shameful. #OprahMeghanHarry pic.twitter.com/F2QDxELSsr — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 8, 2021

​His post received 14,000 likes and 6,000 comments, with users criticising the Sussexes.

Many netizens said they didn’t believe what Meghan said about the royal family.

Piers, she didn't take down anybody. She exposed herself as a liar — Paula M (@gatitonic1968) March 8, 2021

She actually needs help- she’s a definition of a covert narcissist. Perpetual victim, everything she does herself she projects on to others. Isolating Harry to serve herself and because public image is the most important thing to her-this disingenuous orchestrated interview. — Maheen Ghani (@maheenghani_) March 8, 2021

​Others contended that Prince Harry should be ashamed of himself for letting Meghan make allegations against his family.

I think Harry should be ashamed of himself letting his family be trashed the way Megan did. Why does she care that Archie won’t be a Prince if she is so against royal titles etc. He said previously what Megan wants Megan gets so pretty obvious who wears the trousers! — Sharon O'Brien (@Kevsharon) March 8, 2021

She's just another fame and money seeking yank. Harry has lost the plot. — MacAverage (@macaverage) March 8, 2021

​Many users said that the couple would no longer be welcomed in Britain and called on the Palace to strip them of their His or Her Royal Highness prefixes.

My heart breaks for Charles, William, HM, Philip...everyone; you’re right, it’s the ultimate betrayal. I don’t see anyway for Harry (forget Meghan) to be welcomed home. What he said about them can’t be unsaid. He really threw Charles under the bus, especially. — Betsy Tarr (@Betsypaige24) March 8, 2021

HM The Queen needs to remove Prince Harry from the Line of Succession and strip his and Meghan's HRH Style and Titles. — Peter Allan Ker (@PeterAKer) March 8, 2021

​Others criticised Piers Morgan for not speaking out on other important issues, like allegations of having sex with an underage girl made against Prince Andrew, the Queen’s second son who is also said to be her favourite.

Wish you'd been this outspoken about Prince Andrew. The vitriol reserved for this woman compared to crickets for the Prince & the paedo. Quite telling really. — Gina Yashere (@ginayashere) March 8, 2021

You've tweeted over 60 times this week about Harry and Meghan.



You've not tweeted about Prince Andrew in almost half a year.



Says a lot about your character, Piers. — Tom Levins (@RadioLevins) March 8, 2021

​Still others sided with the Sussexes and said they believed what Meghan revealed about the royal family.

Sorry but in the worldwide court of public opinion, Meghan & Harry won tonight!! They are a very strong couple! All your hate hasn’t damaged that. No one in the royal family comes close to displaying this kind of genuine love & unity. They have USA & the commonwealth behind them. — kdrama_newbie (@kdrama_newbie) March 8, 2021

She's not lying though. — #FrustratedChiefs& Arsenal Fan (@Siphiwe11530440) March 8, 2021

​During the interview, Meghan Markle claimed she had initially been welcomed into the family, but was then "silenced". Harry said he was upset that none of the family members voiced opposition to the alleged racist treatment of Meghan Markle in the press and portrayed his family as cold and unsympathetic.

The Duke of Sussex said he would not have left the family if he hadn’t met Meghan, because he was "trapped" within the system. "My father and my brother are trapped. They don’t get to leave, and I have huge compassion for that. I myself was trapped”, Harry told Oprah.

At the same time Harry said he loves William and Charles, although he admitted that he was let down by his father, who Harry claims, has been through something similar.