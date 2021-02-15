Register
15 February 2021
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex walk through a Redwoods forest in Rotorua, New Zealand, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018

    Piers Morgan Trolls Sussexes Over 'Courageous' Fight With Press After Pregnancy News

    © REUTERS / POOL New
    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Saturday that they were expecting a new addition to their family while sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves beaming with joy.

    British broadcaster Piers Morgan struggled to contain his rage on Monday following the announcement by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – who he earlier branded “vapid little wastrels” – that they're expecting their second baby. He immediately took to Twitter to slam the couple for craving media attention. 

    “BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence - in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life,” the journalist raged.

    He then shared several front pages from Britain’s top tabloids reporting on the royal couple's baby news and sarcastically noted “I do wish the intrusive British press would respect Meghan & Harry’s privacy and just LEAVE THEM ALONE.”

    ​Morgan’s remarks relate to the Sussexes’ ongoing crusade against the British media – Prince Harry has previously blasted the tabloids over a “ruthless campaign” against his wife, who sued the Daily Mail publisher for an invasion of privacy for publishing parts of a letter she wrote to her estranged father. After launching legal battles against the press, the two announced in January 2020 that they would step down from their official royal duties and leave the palace in a bid to start a “financially independent” life.

    Replying to someone who commented on his tweet, Morgan argued that the duke and duchess are not actually looking for a more tranquil life.

    “They don’t want privacy. They want publicity but only if it’s positive,” the Good Morning Britain host fumed.
    ​“So today they let all the papers they hate publish their baby announcement photo because it enhances their brand. A few days ago, they were trashing the same papers as dehumanising invaders of their privacy..” he went on.

    Morgan also shared a much-criticised Daily Star front page featuring the Sussexes with black bars superimposed over their faces under title “Publicity-shy woman tells 7.69bn people: 'I'm pregnant.'" The outlet called Meghan Markle a “shy woman famous for hating publicity” and referred to the Queen’s grandson as the ex-actress’ “ginger beau.”

    The paper’s move was immediately dubbed “nasty” and “disgusting” on Twitter, but according to Morgan it was actually an amusing take on the situation and “part of a running joke they’ve done for a while in which they mock Meghan & Harry’s hypocritical pretence to crave privacy.”

    Many of Morgan's 8 million followers backed his comments but several have urged the journalist to “give it a rest” and just be happy for the couple.

    The Sussexes’ pregnancy announcement on St. Valentine’s Day follows Meghan Markle’s earlier revelation that she suffered a miscarriage during the summer. It's not clear when the couple’s second child is due or what its gender is, but the duchess’ bump is already quite impressive in the shared pic.  

    Piers Morgan, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, United States, United Kingdom
    Votre message a été envoyé!
