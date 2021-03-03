'We Keep Our Fingers Crossed': Prince Philip’s Condition Has 'Slightly Improved,' Camilla Says

The Queen’s husband Prince Philip was taken to hospital on 16 February as a precautionary measure after feeling unwell – he was then transferred to another medical facility to be treated for an infection and tested for a pre-existing heart condition.

The Duke of Edinburgh has now been in hospital for over two weeks but his condition has “slightly improved,” his daughter-in-law Camilla Parker-Bowles told volunteers at a Croydon vaccination centre.

Prince Philip, 99, still “hurts at moments” but the family is keeping their “fingers crossed,” the Duchess of Cornwall said, as shown in a video shared by Sky News.

Her husband Prince Charles, 72, visited his father shortly after he was hospitalised to talk about the future of the royal family, observers claimed.

NEW: On the Duke of Edinburgh’s health, Camilla says her father-in-law is “slightly improving” but she also says that his treatment “hurts at moments”.

The Duchess of Cornwall was at a vaccination centre in Croydon & said that they all “keep our fingers crossed” for Prince Philip pic.twitter.com/dMbU9MJmI2 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) March 3, 2021

​On Monday, the prince was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital – where he arrived on 16 February – to St Bartholomew's Hospital for tests on a pre-existing heart condition and to be treated for an infection.

Buckingham Palace said at that time that the duke “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week."

Philip, who was initially taken to the medical facility as a “precautionary measure,” has now spent 15 night in hospitals – his longest ever stay. He was in hospital for 11 days in 2013 following an operation on his abdomen.

The duke’s illness is not believed to be COVID-related – both Prince Philip and the Queen received first anti-corona jabs in January.