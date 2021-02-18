Register
23:16 GMT18 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry (L) salutes as he stands alongside his grandfather Britain's Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, during their visit to the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey in central London on November 10, 2016.

    Prince Harry Self-Isolating to Take Private Jet for UK Right Away If Prince Phillip’s State Worsens

    © AFP 2021 / EDDIE MULHOLLAND
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082120145_0:0:2979:1676_1200x675_80_0_0_32951bcfb98d1f982addbc91f0251d59.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102181082119452-prince-harry-self-isolating-to-take-private-jet-for-uk-right-away-if-prince-phillips-state-worsens/

    Earlier, Buckingham Palace said that the 99-year-old husband of the Queen, Prince Philip, had been hospitalized after feeling unwell. The statement emphasized that this was a precaution taken on the advice of the attending physician, and that COVID-19 had nothing to do with it.

    The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is self-isolating at his home in California to prevent himself from contracting COVID-19, since he might need to get to the UK soon if the situation with his grandfather, Prince Philip, worsens, The Mirror reported Thursday.

    Harry has decided to stay at the mansion permanently with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and their firstborn, one-year-old Archie. 

    He has already made arrangements to travel by private jet and is being kept "regularly informed" of the state of his grandfather, according to the report.

    Britain's Prince Philip (C), Duke of Edinburgh takes part in the transfer of the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles at Windsor castle in Windsor on July 22, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / ADRIAN DENNIS
    Duke Of Edinburgh Admitted to Hospital

    “Harry is of course concerned for his grandfather’s welfare and is being kept regularly informed on his condition," an undisclosed source is quoted as saying in the report. “He has chosen to stay in case he is required to return to the UK at short notice.”

    Prince Harry will be tested for the virus before leaving the US and upon entering his home country. At the same time, Meghan Markle is reportedly mulling whether to fly with her husband, as she is known to be five-months pregnant. 

    According to the report, the US and Spain are expected to become the newest additions to the so-called "red list", consisting of 33 countries by now, whose travelers have to keep themselves in a government-approved hotel for quarantine in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19's new strains, raging in many different nations worldwide. 

    However, members of the royal family have special permission to travel, cognate to diplomatic immunity, meaning that if he tests negative for coronavirus, the Duke would not have to quarantine. 

    Prince Harry has been residing in Santa Barbara, California since last year after the Dukes of Sussex announced their stepping down from the role of senior royals in order to earn money on their own. The royal couple is expected to go on TV in an interview with the US talk show host Oprah Winfrey in March, while earlier they signed a movie production contract with Netflix.

    Related:

    Sussexes to Have ‘Very Awkward’ Meet-up With Will & Kate When COVID Travel Bans Lifted, Author Says
    No Need for Megxit Review? Royal Expert Claims Deal Over the Sussexes' Leave 'is Working'
    Piers Morgan Trolls Sussexes Over 'Courageous' Fight With Press After Pregnancy News
    Almost Half of Brits Consider Sussexes' Interview With Oprah 'Inappropriate'
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, royal family, royals, British Monarchy, British Airways, Prince Philip, Prince Harry, UK
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Dynamite Endings
    Dynamite Ending
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse