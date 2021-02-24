Register
07:27 GMT24 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Philip enters a car as he leaves King Edward VII's Hospital in London, Britain, 24 December 2019

    Prince Edward: Royals Keep 'Fingers Crossed' as Hospitalised Prince Philip Feels 'a Lot Better'

    © REUTERS / HANNAH MCKAY
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/18/1082167252_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_1b1fd7907f90c9ba47852b9666f4ee94.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102241082167497-prince-edward-royals-keep-fingers-crossed-as-hospitalised-prince-philip-feels-a-lot-better/

    The Duke of Edinburgh, who is expected to celebrate his 100th birthday in June, was admitted to hospital last week as a “precautionary measure” to stay for observation for “a few days”, the Palace announced at the time. However, the Queen’s husband has remained in the medical facility for over a week now.

    Prince Edward, the youngest son of Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth, said that his father was doing much better, as Buckingham Palace unveiled that the Duke of Edinburgh was being treated for “an infection”.

    "He is comfortable and responding to treatment but is not expected to leave hospital for several days,” the Palace said in a statement.

    Last week, the royal household maintained that the 99-year-old duke will stay in hospital for “a few days of observation and rest” over an unspecified condition.

    But the Earl of Wessex, 56, said that his father was now craving a return from hospital as the royal family were keeping their “fingers crossed”.

    "As far as I'm aware, well I did speak to him the other day, so he's a lot better thank you very much indeed, and he's looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing,” Prince Edward told Sky News as they were discussing the impact of the Duke of Edinburgh's Award scheme.

    Members of the media work outside King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 23, 2021
    © REUTERS / HENRY NICHOLLS
    Members of the media work outside King Edward VII's Hospital, where Britain's Prince Philip was admitted, in London, Britain, February 23, 2021

    Prince Philip’s 56-year-old son admitted that his father was still “a bit” frustrated after remaining in hospital for over a week:

    “I think that gets to all of us, and then, you can only watch the clock so many times and the walls are only so interesting,” the earl said, while thanking people for the“fantastic” support they have given the duke over the last couple of days.

    Prince Philip was driven to King Edward VII's Hospital, a private facility, on 16 Tuesday and has stayed there since. The Palace said the next day that the admission was a “precautionary measure” on the advice of the duke’s doctor after the royal had been “feeling unwell” but did not give any further details. Prince Philip was previously administered a coronavirus shot but sources said that his condition was not COVID-related.

    Prince Philip was visited by his son Prince Charles on Saturday and the two have spent around 30 minutes together. The duke’s grandson Prince William also assured residents of the vaccination centre in King's Lynn, Norfolk on Tuesday that his grandad was doing “ok”.

    Tags:
    Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Edward, Prince Philip, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse