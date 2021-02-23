Register
07:30 GMT23 February 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex look on before departing from Fua'amotu International Airport in Tonga October 26, 2018

    Queen Decided 'Long Ago' Who Could Replace Prince Harry and Meghan as Royal Patrons, Insider Claims

    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/17/1082158079_0:0:2642:1486_1200x675_80_0_0_3ea2d305c7c1653b16deff76ff3c86f5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202102231082158142-queen-decided-long-ago-who-could-replace-prince-harry-and-meghan-as-royal-patrons-insider-claims/

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes will not make way back to the Firm as working royals, the Buckingham Palace confirmed last week, saying that this decision was saddening to the royal fam. The couple was therefore stripped of their titles and patronages, including key military ranges held by Prince Harry.

    The Queen decided who will take over royal patronages and titles from US residents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle a long time ago, one royal insider told the Mirror, as the newspaper unveiled the names of royal family members who are expected to assume their roles.

    It is believed that Prince Edward, the Queen’s youngest son, or his wife Sophie, Countess of Wessex, could take over the National Theatre patronage from Meghan Markle. The Queen held the post for 45 years until handing it over to her grandson’s wife in 2019, a move which many have seen as a sign of comprehensive approval back then.

    The Countess of Wessex, 56, is also likely to get Meghan Markle’s post as Patron of The Association of Commonwealth Universities.

    Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2L), Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wait as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (unseen) thanks local volunteers and key workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and over Christmas in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on December 8, 2020
    © AFP 2021 / GLYN KIRK
    Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex (L), Britain's Sophie, Countess of Wessex (2L), Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge (2R) and Britain's Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, wait as Britain's Queen Elizabeth II (unseen) thanks local volunteers and key workers for the work they are doing during the coronavirus pandemic and over Christmas in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle in Windsor, west of London, on December 8, 2020

    Prince William could be the one who takes his brother’s Honorary Air Commandant of RAF Honington in Bury St Edmunds title, the one enjoyed by Prince Harry since 2008.

    The Duke of Sussex will lose the position alongside his roles as Captain General of the Royal Marines and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving, Royal Naval Command - a situation which is understood to have taken an emotional toll on the royal, as his friends have previously indicated that he was willing to fight for his ranges.

    But is has now been widely reported that Princess Anne, the 70-year-old daughter of the Queen and Prince Philip, will succeed her nephew as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

    These claims have not been confirmed by Buckingham Palace but it is believed that the Queen will announce her picks for the key royal patronages in the upcoming weeks.

    A royal source told the Mirror that “when the writing was on the wall and it was clear the Duke and Duchess had no intention of coming back into the fold and being part of the team, the Queen made her mind up long ago over her preferred candidates for the roles they vacated.”

    The two would still be able to keep their private patronages as the one held by Prince Harry over Invictus Games, that he launched back in 2014 for wounded army personnel, or Meghan Markle’s private roles with animal welfare charity Mayhew and the women-helping organisation Smart Works.

    But Harry will also have to step down from his starring roles in the England Rugby Union and the Rugby Football League.

    No Way Back

    The Palace announced last week that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who are now residing in Los Angeles following their decision to step down as working members of the royal family, would not return to the Firm.

    “Following conversations with the Duke, The Queen has written confirming that is stepping away from the work of the Royal Family is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service."

    The statement signalled that all military appointment and patronages enjoyed by the Sussexes will go to other working members of the Royal Family. The couple’s resolve to leave their royal life for good has “saddened” everyone, the Palace maintained, adding that “The Duke and Duchess remain much-loved members of the family."

    The Queen’s decision to deprive her “upset” grandson and his wife from their high-profile statuses have come early that many have expected over the upcoming review of their Megxit arrangement which is due in March.

    It also coincided with the couple’s announcement that CBS will soon air their ‘tell-all’ interview with America’s top talk show host Oprah Winfrey - but it’s unclear whether the rush has anything to do with the show, that is expected to highlight Meghan Markle’s personal struggles within the royal realm.  

    Following the Palace’s release, the couple swiftly responded with a statement sent through their spokesperson that they “remain committed to their duty and service to the UK and around the world”.

    “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal,” the two said.

    But their tone was regarded by many as a covert demonstration of a deep rift now lying between Buckingham palace and the Duke and Duchess’ California mansion. Prince William was “genuinely shocked" by his brother’s behaviour towards the Queen, insiders told The Times, as the relationship between the two siblings is now believed to be as cold as ever.

    Tags:
    Prince Edward, Princess Anne, Buckingham Palace, United States, United Kingdom, Queen, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Standing tall in North Dakota, where a blizzard in 1966 nearly buried utility poles.
    World's Largest Snowfalls Ever Recorded
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    Pot, Meet Kettle
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse