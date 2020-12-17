Register
18:41 GMT17 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Assange Supporters Denounce 'Lies', 'Smears' and 'Fabrications' Outside The Guardian Headquarters

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    2110
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081493907_0:122:1536:985_1200x675_80_0_0_a9afcdefc4779beb339e9b06c9b6a236.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202012171081493960-assange-supporters-denounce-lies-smears-and-fabrications-outside-the-guardian-headquarters/

    The Guardian newspaper has come under fire for its role in pushing narratives about WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange that his supporters say distort the truth and has contributed to his current plight.

    Around two dozen supporters of Julian Assange formed a picket outside of the headquarters of The Guardian newspaper on 17 December 2020.

    The demonstrators attended to call out what they described as “lies” and “false stories” printed by The Guardian regarding the WikiLeaks founder, who is currently fighting an extradition request to face espionage related charges in the United States.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    A protester stands outside The Guardian HQ holding banners whilst dressed in a Guantanamo Bay style orange jump suit and black hood over his head

    “Perhaps of the wider layers of the British population took their democratic rights seriously there would be tens and hundreds of thousands on the streets to defend Julian Assange and get him out of Belmarsh”, Maxine Walker from the Committee to Defend Julian Assange (JADC) told the crowd.

    Ms Walker attributed a substantial “degree of blame” attached to The Guardian editors and journalists for their role in constructing what she described as a false narrative around the WikiLeaks co-founder.

    “In that building, they all know what has happened to Julian Assange”, Ms Walker said. “They all know why it has happened. And yet they have chosen, over the course of the last ten years, to run a concerted campaign, of lies, smears and fabrications", Ms Walker explained, adding that, "the greatest fabrication being Luke Harding's story that Trump's campaign manager [Paul Manafort] had been to see him at the Ecuadorian embassy. An embassy that was so fully surveilled and spied on that not a termite could visit that embassy without being recorded and filmed". 

    ​Emmy Butlin, of the JADC, told Sputnik that the allegations of a visit by Mr Manafort to the Ecuadorian embassy, which has largely been debunked, “created a lot of damage” to Mr Assange. The story by Mr Harding, which remains on the website without any correction, was used by the US Department of Justice and others to “try and implicate” WikiLeaks and Mr Assange in an alleged conspiracy with Donald Trump and the Russian state.

    ​Two Guardian journalists, David Leigh and Luke Harding, published a book about WikiLeaks which revealed the password that allowed the full unredacted diplomatic cables to, that were heavily encrypted but available online, to be accessed and then published without redactions by the website Cryptome and then linked to by Pirate Bay.

    © Sputnik . Screenshot
    Audio Recordings Confirm Assange Spoke to US State Dept to Stop Publication of Unredacted Cables
    WikiLeaks ultimately published the unredacted cables on its own website after they had already been made available, and the charges against Mr Assange include his role in doing so. Neither Cryptome nor any other publisher has faced charged for publishing any of the same documents.

    Mike Jackson, who was among the protesters, said that he supported the picket because Mr Assange "exposed to the world the disgraceful actions that the UK and US governments and defence forces were up to in the Afghan war and the war with Iraq". Mr Jackson said that The Guardian has played "an appalling role" in recent years in colluding with the UK and US governments in demonising Julian Assange".

    ​As the picket came near to a close, a few of the protesters held up a banner with the words "Free Julian Assange" across the canal facing the rear of The Guardian headquarters.

    © Photo : Mohamed Elmaazi
    Defend Julian Assange banner 17 December 2020 at The Guardian HQ

    Ms Walker also warned against the rising tide of internet censorship and what she believed to be the role of intense state propaganda in facilitating recent illegal wars, as well as potential future conflicts. In particular Ms Walker noted that the US and UK governments increasingly appear to be targeting countries like Russia, China and Iran. 

    Mr Assange faces up to 175 years in prison if he is convicted if all 18 charges levied against him. The indictment against the award-winning publisher and journalist focuses on his role in publishing classified US documents which revealed war crimes and other criminality perpetrated by US forces in Iraq, Afghanistan and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

    Related:

    Audio Recordings Confirm Assange Spoke to US State Dept to Stop Publication of Unredacted Cables
    Tags:
    classified information, Wikileaks, The Guardian, Julian Assange
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    President-elect Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden gesture to supporters Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del.
    Meet Joe Biden, the Next President of the United States
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse