Register
12:43 GMT25 November 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A bookmaker holds a wad of cash during the Grand National Festival at Liverpool's Aintree racecourse.

    As the British Government’s Borrowing Hits £500 Bln, Where Does the Money Come From?

    © REUTERS / PETER POWELL
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 02
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/19/1081270585_0:318:3076:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_fae8f37a896c651c061fea5097ffc25d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202011251081270513-as-the-british-governments-borrowing-hits-500-bln-where-does-the-money-come-from/

    The UK Treasury is set to borrow almost £500 billion this year as the chancellor, Rishi Sunak, struggles to keep the economy afloat amid the pandemic. But who is Britain borrowing money from, and how?

    The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, is delivering his annual spending review to Parliament on Wednesday, 25 November.

    While attention will be focused on the government’s spending plans, there will be few questions about the government’s borrowing.

    ​The Conservative Party won a resounding victory in the general election in December 2019 but the Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s agenda was knocked off course in February when Sajid Javid resigned as Chancellor.

    Then COVID-19 hit the UK and Javid’s replacement, Rishi Sunak, was forced to stick his hands deep in the Treasury’s pockets to fund the furlough scheme as the first lockdown kicked in.

    A second wave of coronavirus cases forced the prime minister to bring in another lockdown in England, which is due to come to an end on 2 November.

    The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, discusses something with Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons in November 2020.
    © REUTERS / UK PARLIAMENT/JESSICA TAYLOR
    The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, discusses something with Prime Minister Boris Johnson

    But Sunak’s largesse has meant a massive increase in borrowing.

    The latest figures, revealed in the Sunday Telegraph, show the UK government borrowed £22.3 billion in October, an increase of £10.8 billion on September.

    Where is Money Coming From?

    When the government borrows money it does so by selling bonds.

    ​In the First and Second World Wars, for example, the government produced war bonds and encouraged individuals to buy them.

    The proverbial Fred Bloggs in Birmingham was effectively lending money to his own government to help pay for the war effort.

    Government bonds, or gilts, are still the best way to borrow money quickly, although nowadays they are usually bought by pension funds, banks and hedge funds, rather than individuals.

    ​But whereas during the war, when people bought bonds out of patriotic duty, funds and banks now buy them as a good investment. They are effectively being paid interest for getting the government out of a cashflow hole.

    A standard gilt issued by the UK government pays a fixed yield every six months until it matures, at which date the investor receives their final payment and the original sum they invested.

    The income yield on a ten-year UK government bond is 0.22 per cent.

    ​Earlier this month Paul Brain, head of fixed income at Newton Investment Management, explained to FT Adviser why his firm were still buying UK government bonds.

    Mr Brain said: “Even though the yields are low, and you are potentially losing out on years of income, government bonds do offer protection. The bond buying programmes of governments aren’t going away, even if they are tapered back, and having a constant buyer in the market should help investors. And of course, in the event there is a worse economic downturn, the government bonds would likely rise in price and offer protection.”

    But is there a list of who owns these gilts?

    ​A Treasury spokesman told Sputnik: "It's confidential, like a bank account."

    So there is no way of knowing whether the government has borrowed from rich Gulf sheikhs, Russian businessmen, US hedge funds or one of the world’s big sovereign wealth funds.

    The China Investment Corporation is the country’s flagship sovereign wealth fund, with assets of $813 billion (£610 billion). It already owns a share in London Heathrow Airport and Thames Water, as well as dozens of buildings in the City of London.

    Other big sovereign wealth funds are China’s National Social Security Fund, which had assets of $295 million (£221 billion) in 2017, the Qatar Investment Authority, which had $320 million (£240 billion) in the same year, and Saudi Arabia’s SAMA Foreign Holdings, which had $737 billion (£553 billion) in 2014 but may have significantly less now.

    ​One of those institutions we do know has been buying up government bonds is the Bank of England, which owns £875 billion of bonds.

    When the Bank of England buys bonds it is known as "quantitative easing” or QE.

    On its own website the Bank of England explains: “Quantitative easing is a tool that central banks, like us, can use to inject money directly into the economy.”

    It goes on to say: "Money is either physical, like banknotes, or digital, like the money in your bank account. Quantitative easing involves us creating digital money. We then use it to buy things like government debt in the form of bonds…The aim of QE is simple: by creating this ‘new’ money, we aim to boost spending and investment in the economy."

    The Bank of England started off as a private bank but in 1946 it was nationalised.  

    In 1997 the then Labour government of Tony Blair granted the Bank of England a degree of independence - giving them the decision to choose when to put up interest rates, for example. 

    The Bank of England’s current governor is Andrew Bailey, who was appointed in March this year by the government, succeeding the Canadian Mark Carney.

    Announcing his appointment the Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, said: “Andrew was the stand-out candidate in a competitive field. He is the right person to lead the Bank as we forge a new future outside the EU and level-up opportunity across the country.”

    Bailey chairs the court of directors, which runs Bank of England strategy, and sits alongside a familiar face - Dido Harding, a Tory peer.

    Baroness Harding, who was appointed to the Bank of England’s court of directors in 2014, is also the executive chair of NHS Test and Trace and has been heavily criticised this year for her handling of the pandemic.

    In September Boris Johnson said criticism of Baroness Harding was “unseemly and unjustified”.

    Tags:
    Quantitative easing (QE), Conservative Party, UK government, Boris Johnson, Rishi Sunak
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Red autumn leaves on a koi pond.
    Sea of Red and Yellow: Marvels of Japanese Nature in Autumn
    Presidential Wins
    Presidential Wins
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse