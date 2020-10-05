Register
10:53 GMT05 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    People visit the Petticoat Lane Market, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    Head of UK’s COVID-19 Tracing System Faces Calls to Resign Over 16,000 Unreported Cases

    © REUTERS / Henry Nicholls
    UK
    Get short URL
    302
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/06/1080382800_0:67:3105:1813_1200x675_80_0_0_20395554fcfca6e3c400f03f6a650071.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202010051080670502-head-of-uks-covid-19-tracing-system-faces-calls-to-resign-over-16000-unreported-cases/

    LONDON (Sputnik) - Diana Mary "Dido" Harding, the head of the UK National Health Service's COVID-19 Test and Trace programme, is facing calls for her resignation on Monday, after the government admitted that almost 16,000 cases of coronavirus went unreported for several days due to technical problems.

    The Public Health authorities said on Sunday evening that 15,841 coronavirus cases detected between September 25 and October 2 were left out of the UK daily case figures due to a glitch that was identified on Friday night and later resolved.

    "The public health consequences of this raise so many questions How many contacts of these *missing* 16,000 have been unknowingly spreading the virus? When will the Govt deliver a functional test & trace system? Why is Dido Harding still in her job?" Green Party lawmaker Caroline Lucas wrote on Twitter.

    Labour lawmaker Richard Burgon also called for Baroness Harding, who holds a seat in the House of Lords for the ruling Conservative Party, to resign.

    "This issue is too important to have someone in charge who just isn’t up to the job. And to be frank her appointment to this role stinks of political cronyism," Burgon said, as quoted by the Morning Star.

    Labour’s shadow health secretary, Jonathan Ashworth, said on Twitter that "this is a mess with hugely serious implications," adding that Health Secretary Matt Hancock should appear before the House of Commons on Monday "to explain what on earth has gone wrong."

    Many Twitter users also questioned Harding’s qualifications to run the Test and Trace Programme, while others recalled that she was the chief executive of TalkTalk when the telecom group suffered a cyberattack that revealed personal and banking details of four million customers in 2015.

    Susan Hopkins, the Test and Trace and Public Health England joint medical advisor, said the case underreporting did not affect people receiving their test results.

    "All people who tested positive have received their COVID-19 test result in the normal way. It also does not impact the basis on which decisions about local action were taken last week, said, as quoted in the official statement," Hopkins said in a statement.

    After the update, the total number of coronavirus cases in the United Kingdom climbed to 502,978, and the death toll now stands at 42,350, after a further 33 deaths were reported on Sunday.

    Tags:
    resignation, United Kingdom, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Northern lights in the vicinity of the Ura River in the Murmansk region.
    Lighting Up the Night: Mesmerising Northern Lights of Russia's Murmansk Region
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse