Register
15:35 GMT13 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson

    Johnson Loyalist Married to Indian Billionaire: Who is Rishi Sunak, Britain's New Finance Minister?

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107830/48/1078304898.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202002131078306371-johnson-loyalist-married-to-indian-billionaire-who-is-britains-new-uk-finance-minister/

    Sajid Javid was born in Rochdale, near Manchester, to Muslim parents who migrated to Britain from Pakistan. His successor Rishi Sunak was born in Southampton to Hindu parents who moved to the UK from India in the 1960s.

    Rishi Sunak has been appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer - the UK’s finance minister - in succession to Sajid Javid, who resigned on a point of principle on Thursday, 13 February, after being ordered to sack his closest advisers.

    Sunak, 39, has been the Conservative MP for Richmond in North Yorkshire since 2015, when he was selected for the safe seat in succession to former Foreign Secretary William Hague.

    ​His rise from backbencher to Chancellor - the second most important position in the government - in less than five years is nothing short of meteoric.

    The Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, has promoted him from Chief Secretary to the Treasury, a role he was given in July 2019.

    Prior to that he was the parliamentary under-secretary for housing, communities and local government under Theresa May.

    ​Sunak, like Johnson, campaigned for leave during the Brexit referendum campaign in 2016 and voted three times for Theresa May's deal.

    He was an “early adopter” of the Boris Johnson project when the former Foreign Secretary launched his leadership bid in the spring of last year.

    Son of Immigrants Educated at One of the World's Top Universities

    Sunak was born in Southampton where his parents - immigrants from the Punjab - worked as a GP and a pharmacist.

    ​He was educated privately at Winchester College - one of the top schools in England - and then went to Oxford University, where he read Philosophy, Politics and Economics, which is the classic course for wannabe politicians.

    Sunak got an MBA at Stanford University in the US and then got a job with Goldman Sachs, before working for a hedge fund in London.

    He met his wife Akshata at Stanford and they have two daughters.

    His father-in-law is Indian billionaire N R Narayana Murthy, who runs Bangalore-based IT consulting firm Infosys.

    Sunak is a cricket and football enthusiast and also a Bollywood movie fan.

    ​There is little doubting Sunak’s intellect but his performance on television and in Parliament has not impressed all the critics.

    After he represented the Tories in a seven-way General Election debate on ITV he was described by Guardian columnist Rowena Mason as “cheesy and wooden”.

    He has now been rewarded with one of the most high profile jobs in the Cabinet and will take over the preparation of the Budget, which will be announced on 11 March.

    The BBC’s Business Editor Simon Jack said the prime minister suspected Javid might resign if pushed to get rid of his advisers and he described Sunak as an “oven-ready” Chancellor.

    Tags:
    chancellor, Conservative Party, Boris Johnson, Sajid Javid
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Trumper Jumpers
    Trumper Jumpers
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse