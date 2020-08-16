Man Arrested in UK Over 'Dangerous Orange Donald Trump' Pills

Police in the UK's Bedfordshire detained a man in possession of a batch of "dangerous orange pills" consisting of the psychoactive illicit recreational drug MDMA (Ecstacy) in the shape of a caricature of Donald Trump's head.
"A man in his 30s from Luton has been arrested on suspicion of drugs supply offences after being found with a number of drugs, including MDMA tablets designed to look like Donald Trump", said the the Bedfordshire police department statement.
A 30-year-old man holding Trump-shaped pills was arrested in the city of Luton on suspicion of drug supply.
According to the detectives, the creative pill shapes were used by the dealers to make drugs more appealing, with police suggesting that the pills were designed in such as way as to be "culturally popular items". The 'Donald Trump' pills were said by police to be extremely harmful and dangerous, with possible symptoms cited of dehydration, rapid heart rate and seizures.
“The ‘Donald Trumps’ are dangerous tablets that contain extremely high levels of MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm. If you come across these or any other type of drug, please do not take them for your own safety, as you can never be sure what these pills contain", the police statement said.
