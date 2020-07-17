Register
11:45 GMT17 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet

    British Airways, Qantas to Retire Boeing 747-400 'Queen of the Skies' as COVID-19 Hits Travel Sector

    © Photo : British Airways Media Centre
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/11/1079912918_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_f31e05ef49fdc553fcb62fca4d04ac83.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007171079912816-british-airways-qantas-to-retire-boeing-747-400-queen-of-the-skies-as-covid-19-hits-travel-sector/

    The news was announced amid recertification flights this week for one of Boeing's most scandal-hit aircraft, dealing the Chicago-based planemaker and British carrier a further blow amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    British Airways announced on Friday that it will retire all Boeing 747s in its fleet due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic amid a massive decrease in travellers this year.

    The British carrier operates the world's largest fleet of its 'Queen of the Skies' jumbo jets in 1989, totalling 31 aircraft, and plans to reach net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050, BBC reported.

    "It is with great sadness that we can confirm we are proposing to retire our entire 747 fleet with immediate effect. It is unlikely our magnificent 'queen of the skies' will ever operate commercial services for British Airways again due to the downturn in travel caused by the Covid-19 global pandemic," a British Airways spokesperson said as quoted by the BBC.

    The International Airlines Group (IAG) carrier plans to retire the aircraft, accounting for 10 percent of BA's fleet, early despite a previous decision to retire them in 2024.

    The quad-engine aircraft has struggled to compete with newer dual-engine planes such as the Airbus A350 or 787 Dreamliner, among others, which are more fuel efficient and can cover long distance flights.

    The news comes as Australian airliner Qantas said it plans to retire its last 747-400, the VH-OEJ Wunala, in an emotional final flight, signalling the aircraft's last voyage after 49 years of operations at the carrier.

    Passengers and company employees have joined numerous flights for the Wunala prior to its last trip, Simple Flying reported.

    The economic downturn has seen the aviation sector plummet roughly 95 percent during the European coronavirus pandemic, with Heathrow Airport mulling whether to cut 20,000 jobs if it fails to receive a government lifeline.

    An recent survey from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), representing 82 percent of global air traffic, found that 58 percent of passengers would not fly due to risks in contracting COVID-19, despite new 'Take Off' safety measures proposed by the International Civil Aviation Organisation to restart the travel industry.

    A worker walks up steps to the right of an avionics truck parked next to a Boeing 737 MAX 8 airplane being built for TUI Group at Boeing Co.'s Renton Assembly Plant Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Renton, Wash
    © AP Photo / Ted S. Warren
    Amid Woeful Market Performance, Boeing Plans to Start 737 MAX Recertification Flight Tests
    The closures follow further troubles for Boeing Co, who has seen a wave of scandals from its 737 Max aircraft, after two plane crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia killed 346 people in what was suspected to be caused by the aircraft's onboard Manoeuvring Characteristics Augmentation System (MCAS).

    According to Q1 figures, the disasters have cost the planemaker an estimated $19bn in revenues as numerous global carriers cancel orders and demand compensation for undelivered planes, among other problems.

    Related:

    US Airline Could Fold in September, Travel Sector Not to Rebound in 2020, Boeing CEO Calhoun Says
    Boeing, FAA 'Recklessly' Hid Design Flaws in 737 Max Planes to Dodge Regulations, Whistleblower Says
    Amid Woeful Market Performance, Boeing Plans to Start 737 MAX Recertification Flight Tests
    Prospects of Boeing’s Dreamliner Nosedive Amid Safety Alert Over Cracks in Rolls-Royce-Made Engines
    Tags:
    jumbo jets, plane, aviation, aircraft, British Airways, Boeing 747, Boeing 737 MAX, The Boeing Co, Boeing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Telexistence's shelf-stacking avatar robot, designed to resemble a kangaroo and developed to work in a convenience store, is demonstrated during a photo opportunity ahead of its unveiling in Tokyo, Japan July 3, 2020.
    Telexistence's Kangaroo Robot: Tokyo Shops Prepare to Welcome New Staff Member
    Hillary Clinton warns that President Trump might refuse to leave office should he lose the election in November.
    Squatter Spotter
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse