Register
16:00 GMT08 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Passengers leave a Vueling plane upon their arrival at Palma de Mallorca airport on the Balearic Islands, Spain, June 13, 2020.

    The 'Long Shadow'? Nearly 60 Percent of Holidaymakers Say No to Post-COVID-19 Travel, Survey Finds

    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    Business
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107976/16/1079761683_0:98:3328:1970_1200x675_80_0_0_db1898b07951aae1c71e9c0067b7c69d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/business/202007081079829980-the-long-shadow-nearly-60-percent-of-holidaymakers-say-no-to-post-covid-19-travel-survey-finds/

    The news comes amid new guidelines recommended by one of the world's top aviation bodies which aim to restart the travel industry hit by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

    Roughly 58 percent of passengers will avoid air travel due to the risks in contracting coronavirus and 33 percent would avoid travelling in the future, a new survey from the International Air Transport Association revealed on Tuesday.

    When asked about the top three measures that would be needed to improve safety, 37 percent said they wanted COVID-19 screening at departure terminals. 34 percent agreed with wearing face coverings and 33 percent would follow social distancing measures on board aircraft.

    43 percent would undergo temperature screenings and 42 would wear safety masks while travelling, the survey found. Over one-third (39 percent) would take COVID-19 tests before boarding flights and 38 percent would agree to seat sanitisation.

    The survey also found that roughly 45 percent said they would return to travel after a few months of the pandemic, down from 61 percent in April, indicating "blockers" to returning to travel levels before the pandemic.

    While 57 percent of travellers planned to fly for family and friends, 56 percent for holiday and 55 percent for business, 66 percent said they would travel less and 64 percent would delay travel until after the economy recovered.

    Quarantine was a major blocker to an industry rebound, with 85 percent reporting concerns of being quarantined while on holiday. Only 17 percent were willing to undergo quarantine, according to figures.

    Industry Recovery 'Will Take Time', Efforts Needed to 'Communicate The Facts', IATA's de Juniac Says

    People were "clearly concerned" about COVID-19 while travelling but were reassured by "practical measures" introduced by government and the aviation industry, IATA director general and chief executive Alexandre de Juniac said in a statement, citing 'Take-Off' guidelines from the International Civil Aviation Organisation.

    "This tells us that we are on the right track to restoring confidence in travel. But it will take time. To have maximum effect, it is critical that governments deploy these measures globally. This crisis could have a very long shadow. Passengers are telling us that it will take time before they return to their old travel habits," he added.

    Speaking to journalists, he concluded that passenger confidence would "not be re-built overnight", but measures would need to be reinforced, stating: "I am hopeful that, as people start to travel again, we will build up some momentum."

    © AFP 2020 / Damir Sencar
    Take Off! IATA Urges Airline Industry to Adopt COVID-19 Safety Measures As Carrier Crisis Deepens
    Mr Juniac added that the new safety measures had made travelling "different" as he travelled to Paris by plane.

    "With time, [travellers] will become more used to these measures [and] airports and airlines will become even better at managing people flows. Yes, the trip felt different. But the changes were no great hardship. If that is the price for the freedom to travel, count me in," he concluded.

    Related:

    Aviation Industry to Face 'Serious' Impact Of COVID-19 Crisis, Nations Must Provide Lifelines - IATA
    Take Off! IATA Urges Airline Industry to Adopt COVID-19 Safety Measures As Carrier Crisis Deepens
    IATA Launches Interactive Map To Provide Traveller Updates, Real-Time COVID-19 Restriction Alerts
    Making the Grade: Airports May See Pass-Fail COVID-19 Testing Policy as Travel Sector Reboots - IATA
    Tags:
    COVID-19, safety concerns, public safety, flight safety, safety rules, safety, safety measures, IATA, airline, airlines, travel advisory, travel, aviation
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Christo Pretender
    Christo Pretender
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse