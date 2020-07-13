Register
11:27 GMT13 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A view of the near empty departure area at London's Heathrow Airport's Terminal 5 departure, Thursday March 12, 2020. As a virus pandemic spreads globally, China and other parts of Asia are scrambling to prevent it from coming back to where it broke out. Everyone arriving in Beijing must quarantine for 14 days, and South Korea is screening arriving passengers from more countries as the number of cases rises across Europe. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

    UK Aviation Hubs Mull 20,000 Job Cuts as Heathrow Airport Urges Downing Street to Save Travel Sector

    © AP Photo / Steve Parsons
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107860/32/1078603276_0:0:2730:1537_1200x675_80_0_0_a58ba2bd2f2b109af068401a765d72e9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007131079868455-uk-aviation-hubs-mull-20000-job-cuts-as-heathrow-airport-urges-downing-street-to-save-travel-sector/

    The news comes as Europe's busiest transport hub reported that flight numbers had stalled at around 350,000 in June, a 95 percent drop from 2019 last year, due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions.

    Airports have warned that they may slash up to 20,000 jobs if they fail to receive government support, British media reported on Monday.

    Passengers leave a Vueling plane upon their arrival at Palma de Mallorca airport on the Balearic Islands, Spain, June 13, 2020.
    © REUTERS / Albert Gea
    The 'Long Shadow'? Nearly 60 Percent of Holidaymakers Say No to Post-COVID-19 Travel, Survey Finds
    According to the findings, government quarantine policies for international arrivals forced load factors down 7 percent in early June.

    "An exit plan is now more critical than ever, as long-haul flights remain grounded and more jobs continue to be put at risk in an industry crucial to rebuilding the UK economy," an airport spokesperson wrote.

    The news comes after Heathrow engineers began repairs on one of its runways as the low traffic numbers impacted operations, and announced a 'test on arrival' scheme for "COVID-negative" travellers to enter the UK without quarantine.

    “Travel corridors were a great first step and now we need to go further to protect jobs and kickstart the economy, by allowing healthy passengers to travel freely between the UK and the rest of the world. We’re ready to pilot a testing system on arrival for passengers from “red” countries as an alternative to quarantine, but even better would be to test passengers before they get on a plane. This requires a Common International Standard for testing, which the UK government could take a global lead in setting up,” Heathrow chief executive John Holland-Kaye said.

    The announcements come after the Airports Operators Association (AOA) called on the UK government to extend business rates relief in England and Wales a further year.

    According to the AOA, English airports had paid over £70m in business rates following the lockdown in March despite passenger traffic plummeting roughly 97 percent, with annual costs totalling £210m on average.

    But Scottish and Northern Irish airports had received "substantial" relief from their respective devolved governments.

    Airports in the two British countries had "been forgotten" and the lack of measures were "constraining their ability to survive" continued restrictions amid efforts to reboot the UK's economic recovery, a spokesperson said.

    “That our airports have been paying £500,000 in business rates every day during the lockdown reflects that the Government simply has not grasped the severity of the challenge and threat that the pandemic has posed and continues to pose to our sector," chief executive Karen Dee said.

    The statements follow a shock survey from the International Air Transport Association, which revealed that around 58 percent of people would avoid travelling due to coronavirus risks.

    Confidence in air travel would "not be re-built overnight" but new measures from the International Civil Aviation Organisation could help regain trust, IATA director-general and CEO Alexandre de Juniac told reporters in July.

    The aviation industry could lose up to 390bn in total gross revenue losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, ICAO data revealed.

    Related:

    IATA Launches Interactive Map To Provide Traveller Updates, Real-Time COVID-19 Restriction Alerts
    Making the Grade: Airports May See Pass-Fail COVID-19 Testing Policy as Travel Sector Reboots - IATA
    Take Off! IATA Urges Airline Industry to Adopt COVID-19 Safety Measures As Carrier Crisis Deepens
    The 'Long Shadow'? Nearly 60 Percent of Holidaymakers Say No to Post-COVID-19 Travel, Survey Finds
    Tags:
    profit warning, coronavirus, COVID-19, survey, International Air Transport Association, IATA, International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), Heathrow Airport, airport, airlines
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    The Sky is the Limit! Stunning Vintage Flight Attendants That Make Airlines Look Like Heaven
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse