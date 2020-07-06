Register
11:45 GMT06 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Cummings' Purported COVID-19 Lockdown Breach Warrants ‘Thorough Investigation’ - Ex-Chief Prosecutor

    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (468)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107645/40/1076454046_0:217:2307:1515_1200x675_80_0_0_5e440e0e8fbacb43495b442a86168bb8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007061079807774-cummings-purported-covid-19-lockdown-breach-warrants-thorough-investigation---ex-chief-prosecutor/

    Boris Johnson's aide Dominic Cummings made headlines in May after it became known he had travelled to Durham in March to self-isolate with his family in defiance of lockdown rules, with the political strategist defending his actions as seeking childcare options in case he and his wife became seriously ill.

    The former chief prosecutor for north-west England Nazir Afzal has insisted that the actions of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s chief adviser Dominic Cummings during the COVID-19 lockdown warrant a “thorough investigation”, reports The Guardian.

    Spearheading a legal campaign to ensure a detailed probe into the alleged lockdown breaches by Cummings, Afzal, whose brother Umar died of coronavirus on 8 April during self-isolation at home, has instructed his lawyers to write to the Metropolitan police commissioner, Cressida Dick.

    “The apparent wrongdoing included actions in London, including Mr Cummings leaving his home without reasonable excuse on 27 March,” says the letter, cited by the outlet.

    The ex-chief prosecutor argues that an investigation into Cummings’ trip from London to Durham at the height of the pandemic is necessitated by “continuing pressing public imperative to ensure strict compliance” with advice pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic.

    Boris Johnson Number 10 with Lockdown in red
    Number 10/Mohamed Elmaazi
    Boris Johnson Number 10 with Lockdown in red

    Afzal’s lawyers, Hodge Jones & Allen, have termed the earlier three-day investigation by Durham police into Cummings’ trip to County Durham as insufficient, as it fails to lay bare the motives that led the politician to leave London when his wife was displaying coronavirus symptoms and a day before he himself fell ill.

    Urging further investigation of Cummings’ actions during the lockdown imposed in the UK to try and stop the spread of the coronavirus epidemic, Afzal’s lawyers have also written to the chief constable of Durham police, Jo Farrell, and the director of public prosecutions, Max Hill.

    The letters insist that results of the probe might be instrumental in enabling Nazir Afzal, the Crown Prosecution Service and the UK public “to understand whether Dominic Cummings should be charged and prosecuted for breach of the health protection [coronavirus, restrictions] regulations 2020 and/or related offences”.

    Citing a number of public authorities, including the police, the lawyers suggest that Cummings’ alleged violation of the rules during the pandemic had “undermined the importance of compliance and made the task of police enforcement with the public more difficult across the country”.

    On 28 May 2020, Durham police stated they did not consider an offence was committed when Cummings travelled from London to Durham, while conceding that he might have been guilty of a minor breach of health protection regulations by making a 52-mile round trip to Barnard Castle with his wife and son on her birthday.

    Cummings had denied any wrongdoing regarding the trip to the sightseeing venue, claiming the journey on 12 April, Easter Sunday, was to test his eyesight.

    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London
    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    Dominic Cummings, political advisor to Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, leaves 10 Downing Street, in London

    As no finding was made by the police force in relation to the government’s “stay at home” guidance and Cummings’ initial decision to leave London for Durham, no further action was deemed necessary.

    ‘No Regrets’

    Dominic Cummings sparked widespread outrage after The Guardian reported that he, his wife, and their child had driven to the northeastern city of Durham in late March to stay with the presidential adviser’s parents after his wife started to display COVID-19 symptoms.

    Cummings fended off a backlash over the trip, saying that he was unable to find adequate childcare options in the capital in case his wife and he had fallen ill with the respiratory virus.

    At the time, according to Cummings, driving to his father's farm seemed the best option. Despite public anger over his actions among constituents, many of who had been complying with the government’s lockdown procedures,

    Cummings made a speech in the Number 10 Rose Garden, refusing to either regret his actions, or comply with demands from some quarters for him to leave his post.

    Speaking right after the press conference, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson expressed support for his aide, saying he did not believe that Cummings had done anything to undermine the public health message amid the COVID-19 prevention measures in the country.

    "Yes of course I do regret the confusion and the anger and the pain that people feel ... That's why I wanted people to understand exactly what had happened," said the prime minister.
    Topic:
    2020 Coronavirus Outbreak (468)

    Related:

    Anti-Porn Filters Prevent Dominic Cummings From Trending on Twitter Despite Ongoing Scandal
    The Man Behind the Throne: Why Dominic Cummings is so Indispensable to Boris Johnson
    Boris Johnson Tells UK to 'Move On' From Dominic Cummings Controversy
    ‘Do Your Duty': UK Press has Dominic Cummings in the Crosshairs for Breach of Lockdown Rules
    Tags:
    lockdown, coronavirus, COVID-19, Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    International Bikini Day Erasing Borders: Stunning Soviet Beauties Enjoying Summertime in Swimsuits
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse