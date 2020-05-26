'Shame on You!' Protesters Meet Dominic Cummings With Chants in Front of His Home in London - Video

Protesters have met UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings outside his house, calling for him to resign and shouting "shame on you", a video, published by Reuters shows.
Cummings told a press conference on Monday that he was not considering resigning amid the scandal around his breach of stay-at-home guidance, outlining the reasons why he violated the quarantine and stating that he did not regret his actions.
Cummings, his wife, and their child travelled 260 miles from London to the north-eastern city of Durham in late March to stay with his parents after his wife started displaying COVID-19 symptoms. Cummings’ trip went against government guidance. The aide said that he was not considering resigning despite the public outcry, stressing that he and his wife were guided by the desire to guarantee that their child would be safe even if they both fell ill. Johnson and leading cabinet ministers have supported Cummings, saying that he acted responsibly.
Cummings was the architect of the UK’s successful Vote Leave campaign in the 2016 Brexit referendum and was later appointed as Johnson’s lead adviser.
