Register
08:07 GMT05 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A message in support to the NHS is seen in Westminster, during to the Coronavirus outbreak, in London, Tuesday, April 14, 2020

    NHS 'at Complete Loggerheads' With UK Treasury Over COVID-19 Funding, Reports Say

    © AP Photo / Alberto Pezzali
    UK
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107898/45/1078984506_0:317:3072:2045_1200x675_80_0_0_37a430964f7e4b8c27650b6080a09333.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202007051079798969-nhs-at-complete-loggerheads-with-uk-treasury-over-covid-19-funding-reports-say/

    In March, Rishi Sunak reportedly indicated the UK government's readiness to write a blank cheque for the NHS, which is marking the 72nd anniversary of its creation on Sunday.

    The UK’s National Health Service (NHS) has blamed Chancellor Rishi Sunak for failing to deliver on his previous promise to give the NHS “whatever it needs” to grapple with the impact of the coronavirus.

    NHS England chief executive Simon Stevens told the Treasury earlier this week that an extra £10 billion ($12 billion) is needed to shore up hospitals’ preparedness for next winter and a possible second spike in COVID-19 infections, as well as restart non-coronavirus releated treatments.  

    Rishi Sunak, the newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, arrives at 10 Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson
    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Rishi Sunak

    In this context, The Observer cited unnamed senior officials as saying that HNS bosses hoped to clinch a funding deal with Sunak by Sunday, the 72nd anniversary of the NHS’s creation, but that the negotiations had come to a standstill after the chancellor refused to allocate the cash.

    “There's a row going on. It's quite difficult. There's a problem here. There's arm wrestling going on between the NHS and the government. But the Treasury are playing hardball and aren't prepared to stump up the money”, one of the officials argued.

    Another source asserted that the NHS and the government are “at complete loggerheads”, adding, "there’s an impasse at the moment; there’s no settlement and no agreement”.

    The view was supported by one more official who claimed that “there's a very, very significant difference between the phrase ‘the NHS will get whatever it needs’ and the behaviour now being exhibited by the Treasury”.

    Screen grab taken from video issued by Britain's Oxford University, showing microbiologist Elisa Granato, being injected as part of the first human trials in the UK for a potential coronavirus vaccine, untaken by Oxford University, England, Thursday April 23, 2020
    © AP Photo / Oxford University Pool
    COVID-19: Virologist Says UK Still Has a Long Way to Go to Get Back to Normal
    The remarks come after Sunak told the BBC in March that he “can say absolutely categorically the NHS will get whatever resources it needs to get us through this [COVID-19] and to respond to the health crisis”.

    He previously kept mum on how much in additional resources the NHS would get, at the same time signalling the government's readiness to write a blank cheque to help the health service cope with the coronavirus pandemic.

    The NHS-Treasury row comes amid the UK's step-by-step efforts to ease the coronavirus lockdown, with one such major relaxation coming into force on Saturday.

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson touted the measure as the "biggest step yet on the road to recovery", but warned that the spike in coronavirus infections in Leicester proved that "we are not out of the woods yet”.

    He made it plain that he will “not hesitate in putting on the brakes” and bring back stricter confinement measures if the infection rates again spike in the UK. With 44,131 fatalities, the country's COVID-19 death toll is the world's third-largest after the US and Brazil, according to the World Health Organisation's latest estimates.

    Related:

    London Mayor Reportedly Warns of 'New Era of Austerity' for UK Police Due to COVID-19
    COVID-19-Battered UK Economy Reels from Sharpest Fall in Decades, Revised ONS Data Shows
    'Future of Public Health England in Doubt' After UK PM Calls Govt COVID-19 Handling 'Sluggish'
    Tags:
    money, COVID-19, coronavirus, funding, National Health Service (NHS), Britain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 June - 03 July
    Case Disgrace
    Case Disgrace
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse