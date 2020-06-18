Register
15:28 GMT18 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007

    Police Recover Files Linking Madeleine McCann’s Disappearance to Key Suspect - Report

    © AFP 2020 / HANDOUT / METROPOLITAN POLICE
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107965/48/1079654854_0:730:1201:1405_1200x675_80_0_0_43f896949c468047befdee487e3910ef.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006181079654520-police-recover-files-linking-madeleine-mccanns-disappearance-to-key-suspect---report/

    The “Maddie” case from 2007 sparked a worldwide search that has so far come to naught, with prosecutors now refocusing on German national Christian Brueckner - currently an inmate serving a sentence for drug trafficking and appealing a conviction for a 2005 rape.

    Investigators have recovered computer memory sticks that link prime suspect Christian Brueckner to the disappearance of British-born girl Madeleine McCann in what they say is “concrete evidence” rather than “mere indications” against the man, the German magazine Spiegel reported.

    The publication’s video report said multiple girls' swimsuits and child sexual abuse recordings were found in a camper van that belonged to Brueckner, who is currently serving a prison sentence in the northern German city of Kiel on drug trafficking charges.

    The van was found parked at a deserted factory site near the city of Braunschweig in northern Germany and the memory sticks spotted inside reportedly feature around 8,000 files - largely pictures and videos of child abuse, the documentary recounts, also claiming that the 43-year-old suspect had ostensibly boasted that his camper van was particularly well suited for hiding drugs and children.

    In the documentary, a man who called himself Bjorn R and claimed he knew Brueckner during his time in Portugal explained that the latter had been contacted in 2013 by police investigating Madeleine's disappearance:

    "One day I came into the kiosk [where Brueckner worked at the time] and he was a little bit distraught and said, 'Hey, look what I've got here' — and he showed me a subpoena for the Madeleine McCann case".

    Bjorn R said: "you could see it churned him up a bit but he wasn't panicking and he wasn't saying 'they are on my heels’”.

    While the files were recovered only recently, police reportedly discovered the memory sticks in 2016, when they were investigating the disappearance of another little child, five-year-old Inga Gehricke, which was yet not linked to Brueckner. The red and white Allegro Bay RV vehicle was purchased by Brueckner in 2010, Spiegel TV claimed.

    Writing a letter
    © CC0
    German Police Looking Into Letters Written to Ex-Lovers of Prime Suspect in Madeleine McCan Case

    Three-year-old Madeleine McCann, or ”Maddie” for short, went missing while on a family holiday from a rented apartment in 2007 in the Portuguese resort of Praia da Luz. Despite massive all-European search efforts and broad international media coverage, no trace of her was ever found.

    The prosecutors said earlier that they possessed evidence of Christian Brueckner killing the girl, lamenting, though, that it was not enough to bring the case to court. They said they are now seeking information regarding his past homes, other than his latest one two miles from Praia da Luz, so they can expand the search for Madeleine.

    Brueckner's lawyer Friedrich Fulscher said his client has denied any involvement in Madeleine's case.

    The German man, who was earlier given a two-year sentence in 1994 for sexually abusing a child in Germany, is from prison currently appealing another conviction - for the 2005 rape of a 72-year-old American woman, for which he was sentenced to seven years in jail.

    Related:

    Belgian Police Want to Talk to Madeleine McCann Suspect About Slaughtered German Girl
    Madeleine McCann Suspect: Portugese Police Were Unaware of Brueckner’s Past Sex Crimes - Report
    German Police Looking Into Letters Written to Ex-Lovers of Prime Suspect in Madeleine McCan Case
    Tags:
    sexual abuse, UK, Germany, investigation, police
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    Dust Clouds and Vast Expanses: Deserts Capable of Engulfing Cities
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    The Most-Invisible Enemy
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse