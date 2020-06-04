Register
18:03 GMT04 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    FILE PHOTO: Kate and Gerry McCann pose with a computer generated image of how their missing daughter Madeleine might look now, during a news conference in London May 2, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning/File Photo

    Christian Brueckner: What is Known About the New Lead Suspect in Madeleine McCann Case

    © REUTERS / ANDREW WINNING
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107952/04/1079520455_0:0:2960:1664_1200x675_80_0_0_6c9a68abdd6f6e2a40095c99f4a7946c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006041079518612-christian-brueckner-what-is-known-about-the-new-lead-suspect-in-case-of-madeleine-mccann-vanishing/

    Three-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from a Portugese holiday apartment 13 years ago. In the following years, a huge, costly police operation has taken place across much of Europe which has failed to reach any tangible results. The latest development is focused upon a German sex offender who is currently in jail.

    A German national has been identified as the new prime suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann in Portugal 13 years ago.

    The man, who has been named by sources in Portugal as Christian Brueckner, is the subject of a joint appeal for information by British and German police.

    It is understood that Brueckner is currently in prison for a sex crime and has two previous convictions for ‘sexual contact with girls’.

    The announcement on June 3 came as the biggest breakthrough to date in the case of Madeleine, who disappeared from the Ocean Club complex in Praia da Luz on May 3, 2007.

    German prosecutors have since said that  they believe Madeleine is dead

    What happened to Madeleine McCann?

    In May 2007, Gerry and Kate McCann were staying in a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal with their three children.

    The couple went for dinner with a group of friends in a nearby restaurant, leaving their three children asleep in the apartment.

    They checked on them throughout the evening but when Mrs McCann returned to the apartment at about 10pm, she discovered Madeleine was missing.

    Her disappearance sparked a huge international search and sprawling investigation that continues to this day. The announcement of this new suspect is the most significant development to date.

    An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007
    © AFP 2020 / HANDOUT / METROPOLITAN POLICE
    An undated handout photograph released by the Metropolitan Police in London on June 3, 2020, shows Madeleine McCann who disappeared in Praia da Luz, Portugal on May 3, 2007

    Who is the suspect?

    The suspect has been partially named as Christian Brueckner by German newspaper Der Spiegel.

    According to the Met Police, he is described as being white with short blond hair, possibly fair and around 6 ft in height with a slim build. 

    He is now 43-years-old, but may have looked between 25 and early 30s in 2007.

    Why have the police focused on him?

    The suspect is known to have been in Praia da Luz at the time of Madeleine’s disappearance. For the last three years, the Met has been working with German and Portuguese police in order to track his movements.

    Police believe that he was living in a VW T3 camper van, which has a white upper body and yellow skirting, for “days, possibly weeks”. Up until a year previously, he lived at a nearby bungalow around two miles from the Ocean Club.

    Data shows that his phone was in the resort on the night of her disappearance. The man’s Portuguese phone received a 30-minute call from another Portuguese number at 7:30pm.

    Both German and British police are now looking for information about the phone numbers.

    What were his movements between Germany and Portugal?

    Police have established that Brueckner lived in Portugal sporadically between 1995 and 2007, and described him as an “itinerant”.

    They added that he “spent some short spells” of time in Germany, and is thought to have been living in the VW T3 camper van in Praia da Luz for “days, possibly weeks”.

    Bruecnkner has also been linked to a 1993 British Jaguar, model XJR 6, with a German number plate and registered in Germany, which is believed to have been in the Praia da Luz and surrounding areas in 2006 and 2007. 

    The car was originally registered in the suspect’s name but was re-registered to someone else in Germany the day after Madeleine’s disappearance, although the vehicle is believed to have still been in Portugal.

    Police said:"To re-register the car in Germany you don't have to have the car in the country or region. We believe the car was still in Portugal and would like information if you saw it."

    What are his past convictions?

    He has been described as a “multiple” child sex offender currently serving a jail term in Germany for matters unrelated to the Madeleine McCann case.

    Christian Hoppe, of Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office, told a press conference that the suspect has two previous convictions, for “sexual contact with girls”

    A report in the German Braunschweig Zeitung newspaper has claimed that the suspect shared many identical details with a criminal who was convicted of the rape of a 72-year-old American tourist. 

    An appeal on German Crimewatch-style programme XY, said he is also suspected of burgling hotel complexes and tourist apartments, as well as selling drugs.

    German police said that while they are treating this as a murder case, they can not rule out a sexual motive.

    Hoppe also said that police now believe they have almost enough evidence to charge the Breuckner with Madeleine’s abduction and murder.

    British police, meanwhile, are still treating the investigation as a missing person case.

    Tags:
    Portugal, Germany, suspect
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    'Black Lives Matter': Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage on
    Washington, DC in Flames as George Floyd Riots Rage On
    Tear Gas on Protesters
    Tear Jerk
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse