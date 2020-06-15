Register
09:23 GMT15 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The Union flag is reflected in a puddle during an event called Brussels calling to celebrate the friendship between Belgium and Britain at the Grand Place in Brussels, Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

    Boris Johnson 'to Warn EU That UK Ready for No-Deal' in Bid to Revive Stalling Trade Talks

    © AP Photo / Francisco Seco
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (30)
    235
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107929/90/1079299011_0:245:3072:1973_1200x675_80_0_0_2e9e0c707c023c6fd6fcf4db3e3fd010.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006151079615677-boris-johnson-to-warn-eu-that-uk-ready-for-no-deal-in-bid-to-revive-stalling-trade-talks/

    London on 12 June formally confirmed that it will not seek an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 31 December, as the deadline to hammer out the UK’s future relationship with Brussels draws nearer, with several rounds of video conferencing talks plagued by a series of major obstacles limiting progress.

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will reportedly warn Brussels that his country is ready for a no-deal post-Brexit if there is no agreement reached by the end of next month, reports The Times.

    Johnson, writes the outlet, seeks an agreement with the bloc that retains tariff-free access for his country to EU markets, while insisting that the UK would be able to thrive under WTO terms. The latter automatically apply if negotiations bring the sides to a no-deal by the end of the year.

    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
    © REUTERS / POOL New
    FILE PHOTO: European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost 5 are seen at start of the first round of post -Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom, in Brussels, Belgium March 2, 2020. Oliver Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

    Johnson, writes the outlet, will be conducting a video call on 15 June with Charles Michel, president of the European Council, Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, and David Sassoli, president of the European parliament.

    The prime Minister will be joined by Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove and chief negotiator David Frost.

    The call will be followed by a spate of weekly talks at official level in the course of five weeks starting 29 June looking at detailed technical issues that have stalled the talks, with hopes for some face-to-face meetings after sides were forced by quarantine considerations due to the coronavirus pandemic to negotiate remotely.

    UK Rules out Extension of Transition Period

    The move comes as on 12 June Friday formally confirmed it will not seek an extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 31 December, British Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove said.

    ​Reiterating the government’s stance, Gove had conferred with European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic and EU negotiator Michel Barnier at the second meeting of the EU-UK Joint Committee on implementing the Withdrawal Agreement on Friday.

    The Joint Committee had to decide by the end of the month on whether to extend the status quo transition.

    Brussels accepts the UK decision "as a definite conclusion of this discussion," Maros Sefcovic later told journalists.

    "We take this decision as a definitive one," said Maros Sefcovic, adding:

    "In this context, we both agreed on accelerating the implementation of Withdrawal Agreement and to accelerate our work."

    ‘Traumatic’ No-Deal

    Earlier, Roberto Azevedo, director-general of the WTO, warned Downing Street that relying on WTO terms under a possible no-deal would slow Britain’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Speaking on The Andrew Marr Show on BBC One, the official warned that the auto industry and agriculture would be hardest-hit if a trade with between the two sides failed to be agreed. These industries, says Azevedo, would be subject to heavy tariffs under default trade rules.

    The head of the WTO suggested that a deal similar to the current arrangements would be better for jobs.

    “The less disruption the better, the less turbulence the better, and less turbulence is the closest to where you were before… So if you can maintain the degree of integration and relationship that you had before Brexit, it is less traumatic than if you have to go to WTO terms,” said the director-general of the WTO.

    Talks Plagued by Challenges

    As the deadline for Brexit negotiations to hammer out the UK’s future relationship with Brussels draws nearer, previous rounds of video conferencing talks brought little progress, beset by a series of major obstacles still to be overcome.

    Notably, the sides remain at loggerheads over the issues of future access to UK fisheries and the so-called “level playing field”, which maps out the extent to which Britain is required to follow EU rules and standards in return for access to a single market.

    © AP Photo / Gareth Fuller
    A fishing boat at work in the English Channel, off the southern coast of England, Saturday Feb. 1, 2020

    The British government had previously insisted it would refocus its attention from negotiations towards preparing the country for a no-deal outcome unless significant progress was achieved by 1 July.

    Despite Michael Gove ruling out an extension, a group of MPs will call for a vote on extending the transition period, writes the outlet.

    “No-deal Brexit at the end of this year would strike a devastating blow to people's livelihoods, businesses and the NHS just as we begin to turn the corner from the coronavirus. It's not too late to stop this monumental act of national self-harm in its tracks and agree to an extension,” Layla Moran, the Liberal Democrat leadership candidate, was quoted by The Times as saying.

    Nicola Sturgeon and Mark Drakeford, the First Ministers of Scotland and Wales, also wrote to Boris Johnson on 12 June, urging him to request the extension and slamming as “extraordinarily reckless” a decision to end the transition in the new year.

    Topic:
    Life After Brexit: What's Next After UK Leaves EU (30)

    Related:

    EU Parliament May Reportedly Veto EU-UK Trade Deal Lacking 'Level Playing Field' Safeguards
    UK PM Boris Johnson to Accept EU Tariffs on British Goods Amid Trade Talks, Report Claims
    Johnson Reportedly Intent on ‘Fixing’ Brexit Deal 'Defects’, as Talks With EU End in Stalemate
    Tags:
    European Council, European Parliament, European Commission, Michael Gove, David Frost, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, EU, EU, trade deal, tariffs, coronavirus, COVID-19, Roberto Azevedo, World Health Organization, world health organization, Boris Johnson, post-Brexit, Brexit, Brexit
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse