Register
23:45 GMT14 June 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during the First Ministers Questions, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain May 13, 2020

    Scotland’s Economy Severely Impacted By Coronavirus Pandemic - Report

    © REUTERS / Fraser Bremner/Pool
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107941/08/1079410897_0:134:2712:1660_1200x675_80_0_0_76604cb558aa9e6509082f542d02d02a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202006141079611486-scotlands-economy-severely-impacted-coronavirus/

    A new report on Scotland’s spending reveals that the country has been hit hard economically due to the coronavirus pandemic. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on the UK government to extend their support for Scottish businesses and employees.

    Scotland’s economy has severely felt the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, with a report suggesting spending in parts of the country has declined by up to 68%.

    New figures released by financial advising firm Tortoise have revealed that Scotland’s reliance on the tourism and hospitality industry has led to a significant decline in sales revenue across the country. In the Highlands, areas such as Oban have seen a 68 percent decrease in business sales while Aviemore’s ski resort has taken a 58 percent hit.

    According to the Sunday Express, the report, which is based on figures gathered from debit card and direct debit transactions, revealed that Glasgow and Edinburgh suffered revenue losses of 45 and 44 percent compared with last year’s report.

    However, Tortoise’s report showed that an increase in food and drink sales has helped to counteract the severe economic damage in other sectors of the country.

    The figures also revealed that some communities have only been mildly impacted. Fishing port Fraserburgh has suffered a loss of 11 percent and Wick has declined by 18 percent.

    Scottish Finance Security Kate Forbes has called on the UK government to give Holyrood extra tax powers in light of the economic chaos caused by the pandemic.

    Speaking at Holyrood’s Finance and Constitution Committee on Friday she said there is very limited room for manoeuvre in the Scottish government’s upcoming budget.

    She said: "Because this is a fixed budget, because - by law - I cannot overspend, if this year requires extraordinary spending in order to save lives and save the economy, then I will be hamstrung or at least I'll be doing it with one hand tied behind my back.

    "Whereas the UK Government is able to borrow more to meet the needs, we cannot, and therefore if there's a pressing need in one part of the budget it will need to be taken from elsewhere."

    ​Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw has criticised the SNP’s management of the pandemic.

    He said, “The SNP government likes to think it has talked a very good game on this.

    “But the fact is, mistakes were made right from the start and they continue to this day.

    “The initial response from the SNP wasn’t good enough and nor is the current action we’re seeing now.”

    First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded by saying the decline “confirms the scale of the economic crisis that has inevitably been caused by the health crisis we face.”

    She said that it was time to signal a further extension of Treasury support. 

    "The alternative to extended support being put in place is either that businesses are forced to reopen before it is safe to do so, and that, of course, could damage health and it could cost lives, or businesses will have to take an even bigger hit and that will cost jobs,” she said. 

    Earlier in the week, KPMG forecasted that Scotland’s economy is to shrink by 6.8 percent in 2020. Although this contraction is less than the forecasted 7.2 percent for the rest of the UK, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire's economies are expected to drop by 8.6% and 8.5%, respectively. 

    This comes as the Office for National Statistics announced on Friday that the UK’s GDP had dropped by a record 20.4 percent in April during the country’s first full month of lockdown.

     

     

    Tags:
    scotland.gov.uk, Scotland, pandemic, Nicola Sturgeon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Buddy the dog peers from a vehicle before the start of a movie at a drive-in cinema in Snagov, Romania, Monday, 1 June 2020. Romania further loosened the measures imposed during a nationwide lockdown in order to limit the spread of COVID-19 infections, with museums, open air restaurants, cinemas and beaches opening to the public on Monday.
    The Perfect Bond Between Humans and Dogs
    Inspector Deflector
    Inspector Deflector
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse