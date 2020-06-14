More Than 50 Percent of Britons Support Brexit Transition Period Extension, Survey Reveals

According to a Health Foundation survey, more than 50 percent of people in Britain support an extension to the Brexit transition period, which is set to end on 31 December, in order to deal with the COVID-19 crisis.
The survey was conducted across two sample groups: in the first group, 54 percent of Brits said that the government should request an extension, while in the second sample, 65 percent voiced support for the move when informed about potential delays to the provisioning of medical supplies in the event of a no-deal Brexit.
The research, conducted by Ipsos Mori as part of a wider survey on people’s experiences during the ongoing pandemic, established that 91 percent of those who voted Leave in the 2016 Brexit referendum believe that London should cooperate more closely with the European Union to fight COVID-19.
The United Kingdom left the European Union in January, completing a process that began with the Brexit referendum held in June 2016. The transition period is in effect until 31 December, giving Brussels and London time to conclude a range of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal.
