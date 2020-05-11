Police Conduct Search for Top British Diplomat Missing After Going on a Run

A high-profile British ambassador, who previously welcomed Prince Harry to Nepal, vanished after going on a run last week. Local police have since urged local residents to help them conduct a search.

A police search is underway after a top British diplomat went missing in Bentley, near Farnham, Hampshire.

52-year old Richard Morris was last seen after he reportedly went out for a jog near his home at about 10:30 BST on Wednesday 6 May.

Hampshire Constabulary has described the father of three as "white with graying hair and a beard and a distinctive birthmark on his face". The police have urged local residents to search "sheds, outbuildings and gardens" for signs of the missing diplomat.

The search for missing Richard Morris is ongoing.



We are asking residents in the surrounding areas if they could

assist by checking sheds, outbuildings and gardens. We would also love to hear from any residents or businesses with CCTV.



More info: https://t.co/aOKt2pz2xt pic.twitter.com/0ybsAv8NrV — East Hants Cops #StayHomeSaveLives (@EastHantsCops) May 11, 2020

He served as the British ambassador to Nepal from November 2015 to November 2019 after joining the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in 1990.

"Richard is a much-valued and well-liked colleague. We are extremely worried that he is missing and we all hope he will be found safe and well soon", the FCO said in a statement.

Morris rose to prominence within the departments and even hosted Prince Harry when the then-Duke of Sussex visited Nepal in March 2016.

Before ascending to the ambassadorial post in Nepal, Morris was the head of the Pacific department of the FCO as well as the consul general in Sydney (Australia) and worked as the director-general of trade and investment in Australasia.

Between 2005 and 2009, Morris served as the consul general at the British Embassy in Mexico.

Morris was due to take up a position as the British High Commissioner (ambassador) to the Republic of Fiji in July 2020, after being appointed in October last year.