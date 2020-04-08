Fiji Starts Evacuating Nationals Due to Devastating Harold Cyclone - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Fiji authorities have begun an evacuation after tropical cyclone Harold hit the island nation, flooding roads and destroying houses, media reported on Wednesday.

​According to the RNZ radio broadcaster, after hitting Vanuatu, the tropical cyclone was downgraded to category four. The disaster has left some areas on the Fijian main island of Viti Levu without electricity.

The Fiji National Disaster Management Office reported that more than 1,700 people have already been evacuated.

Earlier in April, the tropical cyclone killed 27 people in the Solomon Islands and caused significant damage in Vanuatu.