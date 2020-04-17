Register
08:07 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Amazon logo

    Amazon to Deliver COVID-19 Swab Kits to UK Homes Amid Government Testing Target Shortfalls - Report

    © AFP 2020 / EMMANUEL DUNAND
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (70)
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004171078992379-amazon-to-deliver-covid-19-swab-kits-to-uk-homes-amid-government-testing-target-shortfalls---report/

    Earlier, reports of coronavirus testing targets falling short of the pledged 25,000 tests a day “within four weeks” as of 18 March triggered finger-pointing, with the government blaming “a lack of demand” among NHS staff.

    A pilot programme of COVID-19 self-testing kits "using Amazon logistics" is reportedly about to be launched in the UK, writes the Times.

    According to the outlet, throat swabs will be delivered to homes, with the sample recovered an hour later, as the results are subsequently announced via text message.

    The entire test, which is understood to be different from earlier planned home testing for coronavirus antibodies, may be completed in under 48 hours.

    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014
    © AFP 2020 / LEON NEAL
    A picture shows the logo of the online retailer Amazon dispalyed on computer screens in London on December 11, 2014

    There has not been an official statement on the report from the Department of Health and Social Care.
    Amazon's press office has similarly not given a statement on the issue.

    Exit Strategy Questioned

    On Friday UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock is set to face MPs in a virtual session of the Commons Health Committee, answering questions on personal protective equipment (PPE) issues, the Government’s coronavirus response and an exit strategy.

    The meeting comes as the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) has deplored the fact that NHS laboratories are still struggling to ramp up COVID-19 testing due to a shortage of kits and reagents.

    A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. The US Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness
    “The 17,000 NHS laboratory workers that I represent are increasingly expressing their frustration. They have applied themselves innovatively to increase COVID-19 testing capacity and have the platforms ready so that the NHS laboratories are able to meet the Secretary of State's ambitious target, but they are still not able to source the testing kits and reagents they require,” said IBMS president Allan Wilson in a statement.

    Wilson questioned the government’s pledge to carry out 100,000 tests a day, adding:

    "It concerns me when I see significant investments being made in mass testing centres that are planning to conduct 75,000 of the 100,000 tests a day, these facilities would be a welcome resource and take pressure off the NHS if the issue around testing was one of capacity… However, we are clear that it is a global supply shortage holding biomedical scientists back, not a lack of capacity."

    The IBMS head voiced concern that NHS testing might potentially plummet if labs had to compete with big testing centres for coronavirus testing kits and reagents "in a Wild West testing scenario".

    As he emphasized that there were currently two testing routes available, with one overseen by “qualified Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) registered biomedical scientists working in heavily regulated United Kingdom Accreditation Services (UKAS) accredited laboratories”, while the other is offered by chiefly volunteer “unregistered staff in unaccredited laboratories”, Wilson concluded:

    "The UK must avoid this for the sake of patient safety.”

    On Thursday the Prime Minister's official spokesman said that 15,994 tests were carried out across England, Scotland and Wales during the 24 hours up to 9 am on 15 April, adding the country is currently in a position to conduct 35,000 coronavirus tests daily, including 20,771 in public facilities and 14,300 through commercial testing.

    However, less than half that numbers are currently being reached.

    “We have been very clear that where there is spare capacity available that should be used on NHS staff, on their families, and in social care," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

    Lockdown Extension

    Current developments come as on 16 April lockdown measures were extended in the country, which currently has over 104,100 registered COVID-19 cases, with 13,700 people having died of the respiratory disease, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University.

    First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who is deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from the coronavirus, spoke at a daily No 10 briefing to underscore the “light at the end of the tunnel”, yet warned of rushing to relax the protocols in place over the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "If we rush to relax the measures that we have in place we would risk wasting all the sacrifices and all the progress that has been made. That would risk a quick return to another lockdown with all the threat to life that a second peak to the virus would bring and all the economic damage that a second lockdown would carry," said Raab.
    Topic:
    Novel Coronavirus: Number of COVID-19 Infections Exceeds 1.5 Mln Globally (70)

    Related:

    UK's Plan to End Lockdown in 10 Days 'Not Realistic at All' - Senior Lecturer
    Coronavirus Spreads in Care Homes if Staff Not on Lockdown - UK Political Commentator
    Melania Trump Calls Boris Johnson's Girlfriend, Conveys Wishes for 'Speedy Recovery' from COVID-19
    Coronavirus Lockdown ‘Will Have Huge Impact’ on British Public’s Mental Health - Counsellor
    Tags:
    National Health Service (NHS), Matt Hancock, COVID-19, coronavirus, Amazon, Amazon
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A delegation from Mongolia gives presents to Soviet soldiers.
    A Look Back in Colour: Archived Soviet Pictures of Great Patriotic War Revisited
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse