Register
07:41 GMT16 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A laboratory technician places a tag on a box containing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing kit at a sample collection centre in Ahmedabad, India March 26, 2020.

    Thousands of Chinese Kits Including Rapid Antibody Tests Arrive in India

    © REUTERS / AMIT DAVE
    Asia & Pacific
    Get short URL
    1 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107874/17/1078741744_0:0:2982:1679_1200x675_80_0_0_3af22639c395899ec151c0b8addf4fd8.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/asia/202004161078975423-thousands-of-chinese-kits-including-rapid-antibody-tests-arrive-in-india-/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): India has ordered 15 million personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, and 1.5 million rapid testing kits from China. However, the delivery of these kits was delayed for a week due to the shortage of cargo flights.

    The much-awaited first batch of Chinese kits arrived in India on Thursday and is expected to expedite the testing of COVID-19 in a country with 1.3 billion inhabitants.

    Government sources in New Delhi said that a flight with rapid antibody testing kits (the first lot of 300,000 from Guangzhou Wondfo and 250,000 from Zhuhai Livzon) and RNA extraction kits (100,000 from MGI Shenzhen), left on Thursday morning after Chinese customs cleared them late on Wednesday.

    The Indian Embassy in Beijing and Consulate in Guangzhou played a key role in supplying these kits, the sources said.

    Another official from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed that the kits have already reached India.

    “The customs clearance process is underway, once done, kits will be taken to NIMR (National Institute of Malaria Research) and then will be distributed to states for screening in hot spot areas", the official added. The country identified a total 170 districts (25 percent of total districts) as red zones of the infection on Wednesday.

    China has tightened regulations on exporting such equipment following criticism from several European countries over the quality of exports.

    Earlier this week, India’s Ambassador to China Vikram Misri had said that the Indian government was in the process of, or had already completed, contracts for 15 million personal protective equipment kits, consisting of gowns, masks, gloves, goggles, etc.

    “We have a schedule that stretches from deliveries starting 15 April until the end of the month, when half a dozen consignments ordered by different entities in India will be delivered", Misri said while addressing an online conference on Tuesday.

    The Chinese delivery was scheduled to arrive on 8 April but due to shortages of cargo flights it was delayed for a week. The delay in deliveries of these kits has, in turn, delayed testing.

    According to the ICMR, 258,730 individuals have been tested as of 15 April. The Indian Health Ministry reports a total 12,380 COVID-19 positive cases  with 941 new cases in 24 hours.

    The death toll in the country has reached to 414, with 37 deaths in last 24 hours.

    Related:

    COVID-19: India Issues Guidelines Before Easing World’s Biggest Lockdown Next Week
    India Indicates Continuation of Cooperation Among SAARC Members Despite Differences With Pakistan
    India's SpiceJet Carries Out Maiden Freighter Flight to China to Ferry Medical Supplies Back Home
    Tags:
    COVID-19, Xi Jinping, Narendra Modi, Vikram Misri, China, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse