Harry & Meghan May Face Difficulties to Get Username on Instagram For Archewell Foundation – Report

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who recently moved to the US after stepping down from their positions as UK royals, revealed ambitious plans to establish a non-profit called Archewell that would provide a number of services, including emotional counseling, nutrition courses, well-being courses and education.

Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to face difficulties getting a username for their new Archewell Foundation, as users on social media platforms have taken the most suitable usernames for the non-profit before the former royals officially launched their new project, according to the Daily Express.

The users reportedly made unverified Instagram accounts with highly-expected usernames for the Sussex’s promising foundation, narrowing the couple’s chances of getting an adequate username.

One users, with the account name Nathaniel Robbins, took '@archewell'. Since its creation, the account has posted only one photo, a blank blue picture, on 28 February, days before Harry and Meghan revealed their plan.

“You're here first. Some people got to do a bit research and preparation work before launching any projects, instead of elbowing their way,” someone commented on the post.

Anonymous social media users have also acquired other usernames such as “@_archewell, @archewell.global, @archewellglobal, @archewell_global, @archwellfoundation and @archwell_foundation”.

The “_archewell” account is old enough and has hundreds of pictures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The account is represented as “FAN ACCOUNT for News & Updates on Harry & Meghan Sweet little Archie Harrison”.

Accounts “archewellglobal” and “archewell_global” have no posts yet, but both are named “Archewell Global Foundation”. “archwellfoundation” is also empty, while “archwell_foundation” has only one post.

Though “archewell.global” doesn’t mention the former royals in its description, it has at least one photo of the couple posted on 6 March.

Harry and Meghan have also reportedly failed to register a domain name for the website of their Archewell non-profit. The website address www.archewellfoundation.com was quickly snapped up by cyber-squatters. By clicking the website address, fans were reportedly directed to a 2005 music video of rapper Kanye West's Gold Digger song featuring Jamie Foxx on YouTube.