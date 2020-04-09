Harry & Meghan Foundation Website Hijacked, Redirects to Kanye West's 'Gold Digger' – Report

Earlier this week, the couple, who recently stepped down from their position as royals, revealed ambitious plans to establish a non-profit called Archewell that would provide a number of services, including emotional counseling, nutrition courses, well-being courses, and education.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex failed to register a domain name for the website of their new non-profit called Archewell. The website address www.archewellfoundation.com was quickly snapped up by cyber-squatters, according to the Daily Mail.

By klicking the website address, fans were directed to a 2005 music video of rapper Kanye West's Gold Digger song featuring Jamie Foxx on YouTube.

Numerous Netizens who spotted the problem on the website mocked the former royal couple, who now live in Los Angles, on social media.

“If anyone knows who set up the http://archewellfoundation.com rerouting of Kanye Wests Gold digger stunt Id love to discuss this with you and possibly have an interview with you! You are my hero!” one user tweeted.

If anyone knows who set up the https://t.co/z5FFJ6sMaT rerouting of Kanye Wests Gold digger stunt Id love to discuss this with you and possibly have an interview with you! You are my hero! — ℳ𝓊𝓇𝓀𝓎 ℳ𝑒𝑔 © (@Murky__Meg) April 8, 2020

Currently, the Archewell website is down.

Kanye West fell a victim of a similar incident in 2015, when cyber-squatters made loser.com redirect to the artist’s Wikipedia profile.

Apparently Meghan and Harry have trademarked “Archewell” as the name of their new foundation - but they didn’t buy the domain. If you go to https://t.co/60DmRNuyYF it redirects to a YouTube video of Kanye West’s Gold Digger 😂 #royal — K.J. Yossman (@KJYossman) April 7, 2020

Apparently, when you type archewellfoundation(.)com on your browser, Kanye West's gold digger will be played. I mean, come on guys. Who did that? 😂 — tiffy (@parktiffy203) April 7, 2020

So now https://t.co/AyVPaK3zdQ just goes to 'This Site Cannot Be Reached' and https://t.co/tYY8ZwIYAh goes to #TheQueens address to the world. Nice! I want to shake this persons hand.....I CAN'T, obviously, but I want to. 🙌👊👌😍 #Megxit #HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/LIGJcZHV0g — kylieer (@kylieer) April 9, 2020