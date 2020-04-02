Register
07:38 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Логотип компании BP

    BP to Slash Spending by Almost a Quarter to Weather Oil Price Rout Triggered by COVID-19 Pandemic

    © Sputnik / Ruslan Krivobok
    UK
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (35)
    210
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202004021078800525-bp-to-slash-spending-by-almost-a-quarter-to-weather-oil-price-rout-triggered-by-covid-19-pandemic/

    Previously, Royal Dutch Shell announced it was already planning to slash $9 bln from its spending plans to weather the plummeting prices as it became the first major oil company to warn investors amid the uncertainty spawned by the coronavirus pandemic.

    British Petroleum (BP) has announced plans to slash spending by almost 25 percent this year as it is headed for a $1 bln (£800m) financial setback in its first-quarter results, reported The Guardian.

    In a bid to uphold dividends amidst the plunging oil prices triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, the London-headquartered company said it would bring spending down from the projected $15bln to $12bln this year, including a $1bln cut in spending on its US shale projects, BPX, acknowledging this would probably lead to a drop in oil production.

    As the oil giant told investors it sought to protect the financial health of the company during the uncertainty generated by the pandemic, BP chief executive Bernard Looney was quoted as saying:

    “This may be the most brutal environment for oil and gas businesses in decades, but I am confident that we will come through it -- we know what to do and we have done so before. And we also entered this environment in great shape with good operating momentum and financial discipline, strong liquidity and extensive optionality in our portfolio. We are now acting quickly and decisively to further strengthen our financial frame... We will continue to review these actions, and any further actions that may be appropriate." 

    Expressing certainty that the company would bounce back quickly, the CEO noted that BP had around $32 billion in cash and undrawn financial facilities at the end of the first quarter, and vowed there would be no staff layoffs due to the coronavirus for a three-month period.

    In this Tuesday, July 27, 2010, file photo, a Greenpeace activist puts up a banner as they block off a British Petroleum fuel station in protest as the BP board announce their annual results, in London
    © AP Photo / Alastair Grant, File
    In this Tuesday, July 27, 2010, file photo, a Greenpeace activist puts up a banner as they block off a British Petroleum fuel station in protest as the BP board announce their annual results, in London

    BP made its announcement after Royal Dutch Shell on 31 March became the trailblazer to update investors that the oil market rout could potentially see its finances for the first quarter loose from $400 mln to $800 mln through a post-tax impairment charge.

    Since the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak prompted the most drastic oil price plunge in almost 30 decades, global oil market prices have nosedived from $65 a barrel at the start of 2020 to lows of $23.

    As developments on the oil market put into question whether major oil companies would be in a position to continue paying billion-dollar dividends to investors, pension funds and individual shareholders.

    However, while revealing its spending cuts, BP sought to allay investors’ concerns by vowing its plans would in no way undermine its commitment to increasing cash flows and shareholder payouts over the long term by “acting quickly and decisively” to safeguard finances against setbacks triggered by the current crisis.

    The investors were assured of crisis plans that include cutting operating costs by $2.5 bln towards the end of next year, and a programme to sell off $15 bln in assets by mid-2021.

    Amidst the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, BP has offered the UK's emergency service vehicles and air ambulances free refuelling in a bid to contribute to efforts to tackle the crisis.

    Oil Price Rout

    Back in March, global oil prices dropped significantly on the back of the volatility generated by the spreading coronavirus pandemic and the collapse of an OPEC+ deal after Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to agree on additional oil production cuts which Riyadh was pushing in order to compensate for the falling global demand.

    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov
    FILE PHOTO: Saudi Aramco logo is pictured at the oil facility in Khurais, Saudi Arabia October 12, 2019.

    In the wake of the developments, Saudi Arabia announced that it would increase oil shipments in April to approximately 12.3 million barrels per day.

    According to experts from the energy industry cited by Bloomberg, daily consumption of oil could plunge by 15-22 million barrels in April vs the same period last year, with the price of Brent Crude Oil benchmark, currently traded at $25 per barrel, likely to nosedive to $10 per barrel amid an over-excess of oil.

    Topic:
    Oil Prices Slump, Coronovirus Fears Send Global Economy Into Turmoil (35)

    Related:

    ‘We Need to Reinvent BP’ Says New Chief Executive as He Plans to Halve Carbon Emissions
    Experts Predict Oil Market 'Apocalypse' With $10 per Barrel Price and Plummeting Consumption
    Trump: Russia, Saudi Arabia Will Likely Settle Differences, Make a Deal on Oil Production
    Brent Crude Oil Prices Rise More Than 6% on Thursday
    Tags:
    Royal Dutch Shell, coronavirus, COVID-19, British Petroleum, BP
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse