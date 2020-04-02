US Stock Futures Higher, Suggest Further Gains in Morning Trading

The US stock market suffered losses on Wednesday, as the US government announced the number of coronavirus cases in the country would continue to grow over the next couple of weeks.

US stock futures turned higher in overnight trading, implying possible gains on Thursday morning, CNBC News reported on late Wednesday.

Futures contracts tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 203 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also rose that night.

Earlier in the day, the US stocks turned negative on the announcement by the Trump administration that the US should prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases and amid reports that the death toll could reach 240,000. The Dow Jones slipped 973 points on Wednesday, marking its worst-ever first-quarter performance. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite also closed 4.4 percent lower.

So far, the COVID-19 outbreak has infected a total of 206,207 people and killed at least 4,757 in the United States, making it the nation worst-hit by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.