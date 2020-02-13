Day of the Long Knives: Chancellor Sajid Javid Reportedly Quits as Boris Johnson Reshuffles Cabinet

Boris Johnson became Prime Minister in July last year and led the Conservative Party to a comprehensive victory in December’s General Election. He postponed a Cabinet reshuffle until after Britain left the European Union on 31 January.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Sajid Javid, has reportedly quit as Boris Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet.

Javid is said to have resigned after the Prime Minister asked him to sack all his advisers. He is the first Chancellor to leave before presenting a Budget for 80 years.

Javid has been replaced by Rishi Sunak, the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, who has been promoted.

Boris Johnson has also fired Northern Ireland Secretary Julian Smith only five weeks after he helped broker the return of power-sharing at Stormont.

​Smith’s departure has been greeted with bemusement in Northern Ireland, where he was seen as a safe pair of hands who had got to know his brief well.

​Johnson has also fired Andrea Leadsom, the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, hours after she had expressed her disappointment at the Prime Minister’s decision to go ahead with HS2, which runs straight through her Northamptonshire constituency.

Esther McVey has also lost her job as Housing Secretary.

Both Leadsom and McVey were one time contenders for the leadership of the party and Johnson may have wanted to clip their wings.

Theresa Villiers has also been sacked as Environment Secretary, only a month after she said the "legal barriers to the import" of chlorinated chicken and hormone-injected beef from the US would "stay in place" post-Brexit.

The Prime Minister is keen to push through a free trade deal with the US and Villiers is expected to be replaced by a more flexible and loyal minister.

Also on their way out is Geoffrey Cox, the Attorney General whose advice to Theresa May was crucial during her failed Brexit process.

Johnson is reportedly keen to foster new talent, particularly women, and rewarding those who have been loyal to him in the last 12 months.

Nicky Morgan - who stepped down as an MP at the election - is also expected to give up her job as Culture Secretary. There was controversy in December when Johnson gave her a peerage in order for her to stay on in the Cabinet.

​​The reshuffle is expected to be based on the recommendations of Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, but the Prime Minister is not thought to be planning to abolish or merge any ministries as he has reportedly been urged to by Cummings.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Home Secretary Priti Patel and Defence Secretary Ben Wallace are all expected to retain their posts and their may be a new job for Stephen Barclay, the outgoing Brexit Secretary.

​Three junior ministers have also lost their jobs - Nusrat Ghani and George Freeman in the Department of Transport and Chris Skidmore in the Department for Education.