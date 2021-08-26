Register
    Tottenham Talisman Harry Kane Could Get $138K Weekly Pay Rise After Refusing Move to Manchester City

    On Wednesday, Spurs superstar Harry Kane confirmed that he would be staying in North London for the 2021-22 season. It ended months of speculation about a potential switch to reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who were in hot pursuit of the England captain to solve their perennial problems in attack.

    Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is willing to offer the club's star striker Harry Kane an extra $138,000 a week, British tabloid The Sun reported on Thursday.

    The move came immediately after the England skipper confirmed his commitment to Spurs by opting out of a deal with Pep Guardiola's Man City.

    "It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the past few weeks," he said on Twitter.
    "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100 percent focused on helping the team achieve success," Kane, who joined Spurs as a 11-year-old, added.

    However, the North Londoners believe that Kane - whose contract with Spurs expires in 2024 - could decide to force a sale to the Etihad during the winter transfer window in January or at the conclusion of the 2021-22 season.

    As a result, the Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo and owner Levy have been spurred on to raise Kane's wages.

    Kane, who was the Premier League's top goal-scorer and assist provider last season, is reportedly being offered $455,000 a week as the club wishes to keep him not just for the next three years, but until 2027.

    Despite a significant rise in his present salary of $317,000 a week, Tottenham's management is uncertain about Kane's future as the talismanic forward has made no secret of his desire to leave the club in his pursuit for silverware.

    Amid all the drama over his switch to City, Kane missed his first training session with Spurs before making his appearance for the North London-based side in their 1-0 triumph over Wolves during the weekend.

