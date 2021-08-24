Cristiano Ronaldo Plans to Change Juventus For Manchester City by The End of Summer, Report Says

Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Italy's Juventus since 2018, after he left Real Madrid. Prior to that, he played in the English Premier League as Manchester United’s forward from 2003-2006.

The forward of Turin's Juventus football club, iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly taking steps to change teams, headed now for the British Premier League champions “Manchester city," L'Équipe reported on Tuesday.

The famed 36-year-old player was said to have started preparations to join the Sky Blues. According to the French outlet, Ronaldo is seeking to switch clubs by the end of this transfer period, lasting in the English Premier League till until August. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed the day before that Ronaldo would remain with his club for the ongoing season.

Ronaldo reportedly asked the Juventus coaching staff not to include him in the starting lineup for the match of the Serie A first-round against Udinese (2:0), as he prepares to depart.

Ronaldo's $35 million-a-year contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022 and the transfer price is estimated at 45 million euros, per Transfermarkt.de.

© REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - August 22, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed after a VAR review

It’s not the first time speculation has arisen about Cityzens’ plans to obtain a world-renowned top forward. Amid their long negotiations over the transfer of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, reports appeared earlier that agent Jorge Mendes had made an offer to City on Ronaldo’s transfer. The striker recently appeared on Instagram to deny rumors of a return to Real Madrid.

With Juventus, Ronaldo twice won Serie A, the Italian first league, and also won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Over the last season, the forward became the top scorer in the Italian championship, with 29 goals. Before Juventus, Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid, where he earned the title of the highest-scoring striker in club history.