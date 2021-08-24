Register
21:05 GMT24 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring their first goal

    Cristiano Ronaldo Plans to Change Juventus For Manchester City by The End of Summer, Report Says

    © REUTERS / FRANCK FIFE
    Sport
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/17/1083226326_0:386:2084:1559_1200x675_80_0_0_0945aa075f62b8ab30c8a7d89bc881ac.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/sport/202108241083703964-cristiano-ronaldo-plans-to-change-juventus-for-manchester-city-by-the-end-of-summer-report-says/

    Legendary Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Italy's Juventus since 2018, after he left Real Madrid. Prior to that, he played in the English Premier League as Manchester United’s forward from 2003-2006.

    The forward of Turin's Juventus football club, iconic footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, is reportedly taking steps to change teams, headed now for the British Premier League champions “Manchester city," L'Équipe reported on Tuesday.

    The famed 36-year-old player was said to have started preparations to join the Sky Blues. According to the French outlet, Ronaldo is seeking to switch clubs by the end of this transfer period, lasting in the English Premier League till until August. Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri claimed the day before that Ronaldo would remain with his club for the ongoing season.

    Ronaldo reportedly asked the Juventus coaching staff not to include him in the starting lineup for the match of the Serie A first-round against Udinese (2:0), as he prepares to depart.

    Ronaldo's $35 million-a-year contract with Juventus runs until the summer of 2022 and the transfer price is estimated at 45 million euros, per Transfermarkt.de.

    Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - August 22, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed after a VAR review
    © REUTERS / MASSIMO PINCA
    Soccer Football - Italy - Serie A - Udinese v Juventus - Dacia Arena, Udine, Italy - August 22, 2021 Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal that was later disallowed after a VAR review

    It’s not the first time speculation has arisen about Cityzens’ plans to obtain a world-renowned top forward. Amid their long negotiations over the transfer of Tottenham’s Harry Kane, reports appeared earlier that agent Jorge Mendes had made an offer to City on Ronaldo’s transfer. The striker recently appeared on Instagram to deny rumors of a return to Real Madrid.

    With Juventus, Ronaldo twice won Serie A, the Italian first league, and also won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Over the last season, the forward became the top scorer in the Italian championship, with 29 goals. Before Juventus, Ronaldo spent nine years with Real Madrid, where he earned the title of the highest-scoring striker in club history.

    Related:

    Amid Mbappe Exit Talk, PSG is Dreaming of Messi & Ronaldo Linking up in Paris
    ‘Everything Else is Just Talk’: Cristiano Ronaldo Squashes ‘Frivolous’ Transfer Rumors
    Twitterati Mock Cristiano Ronaldo's Shirt Ripping Celebration as VAR Rules Out Goal Against Udinese
    Tags:
    transfer season, English Premier League, Manchester City, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Ernest Hollis looks for items at his granddaughter's house that was devastated by floodwaters, Monday, 23 August 2021, in Waverly, Tenn. Heavy rains caused flooding in Middle Tennessee days ago and have resulted in multiple deaths and missing people as homes and rural roads were also washed away.
    Swept Away Houses, Destroyed Cars, Dozens of Dead: Tennessee Hit by Flash Floods
    Tune Changin' Joe
    Tune Changin' Joe
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse