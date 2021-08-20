Spurs Boss Nuno Espirito Santo Gives Cryptic Update on Harry Kane as Man City Rumours Rage On

England skipper and Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane was left out of the Spurs playing XI against Pacos de Ferreira despite being available for the Europa Conference League tie on Thursday. While the North Londoners have said that Kane is not for sale, the 28-year-old has been linked to a move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Tottenham manager Nuno Espirito Santo has given a cryptic update on talismanic forward Harry Kane after his side suffered a 1-0 loss to Pacos de Ferreira in their Europa Conference League opener.

Kane didn't feature in Tottenham's first Premier League outing against City last weekend, which the Spurs eventually won 1-0, and Nuno once again decided against fielding him in the continental tournament.

While Tottenham was lucky to beat City in their first league game of the new season on Sunday, Kane's absence was one of the biggest factors behind their loss to Pacos de Ferreira.

Not surprisingly, Nuno, who is believed to have a strong relationship with the superstar footballer, was forced to answer questions about Kane's future at Tottenham after his team's defeat.

Despite Spurs chairman Daniel Levy's reluctance to sell Kane to Man City, global football site Goal.com reported on Thursday that the reigning English Premier League (EPL) champions are willing to shell out a staggering $210 million to close the deal before the transfer deadline of 31 August.

Manchester City bid for Harry Kane is in place since last week, no news yet. €150m proposal ready from Man City but Tottenham are still on the same position. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #MCFC



Kane has been training regularly with Spurs since last Friday - and he’ll be respectful in the next days. #THFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Harry Kane worth much more than £150m to Tottenham. Scores and sets up 50 goals a season. Has three years left on his contract. Irreplaceable. — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 18, 2021

Man City's enhanced offer comes after Levy rejected Guardiola's earlier offers of $136 million and $170 million. But Nuno insists Kane is working on his fitness and training as usual for the Spurs as he wants to be back playing for the club as quickly as possible.

"He trained today. He trained with the group of players that stayed in England," Nuno told British media on Thursday. "He trained well and he is going to train tomorrow and when we return he will join all the players and work as the group and Harry in it."

However, he also admitted that he wasn't sure whether Kane will be part of the Spurs playing XI on Sunday, when they will face Wolves in their second Premier League encounter of the season.

On being asked about the prospect of Kane featuring in the Spurs squad against Wolves, Nuno replied: "I cannot answer this."

"I can answer that he's getting better and better, fitter and he will join the group on Friday. Then we'll see," he added.

Kane, who still has three years left on his Tottenham contract, earlier accused club chairman Levy of breaking promises.

According to Kane, there was a clear understanding between him and Levy about his transfer to City. The unwritten deal was if Spurs failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and didn't finish in the top-4 in the English league, he will be allowed to leave. But Levy is now playing hard ball with Pep Guardiola and his club.

Kane's desire to leave Tottenham is due to his perennial struggle to win trophies with the club. He feels his dream of capturing silverware could be accomplished with Man City, who are the reigning EPL champions and have won the league title four times in the past as well.