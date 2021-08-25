Cristiano Ronaldo Ruled Out Plans to Join Man City For Money in 2015 Interview

Earlier, reports appeared suggesting that the world’s top football forward, Cristiano Ronaldo, plans to leave Juventus for Manchester City. The iconic footballer has spent three years with the Italian club after leaving Real Madrid in 2018.

Social media has recalled a 2015 interview of Cristiano Ronaldo's in which the football ace was asked whether he would change Real Madrid for Manchester City. The Juventus striker then answered that money would not change his mind and the only thing he cares about in football is passion.

The English Premier League is known for its sky-high transfer spending as the world’s most expensive transfers have been carried out by top English clubs. “City has a lot of money to spend on big players, is it possible that one day, if they gave you the right offer, you could play for them?” BBC reporter asked Ronaldo in 2015.

"You think the money is going to change my mind now? I don't think so. I think it is not going to be the problem, because if you will speak about the money, I will go to Qatar,” Ronaldo replied, adding that the clubs there “maybe have more money” than Manchester City. “But it's not about the money. It's about the passion."

This August, media reported that Ronaldo reportedly plans to leave Juventus for Man City. The forward, meanwhile, lashed out at media for spreading unconfirmed rumors, saying that he is focused on his work and career. Juventus stated that the forward would play for the club over the ongoing season.

Ronaldo’s time in Juventus was marked with speculation surrounding his relations with Juventus’ head coach, Massimiliano Allegri. Media also claimed that Ronaldo and the club, which failed to gain the much-wanted UEFA Champions League trophy, didn’t meet mutual expectations.

Since Ronaldo’s arrival, the Turin club twice won the Serie A, the Italian first league, and also won the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana. Over the last season, the forward became the top scorer in the Italian championship, with 29 goals.